Under Ninja Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja episode 9 is scheduled for release on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 1:43 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the episode with subtitles about an hour later.

In the previous episode, viewers gained insight into the ninja’s operations and their desire to not be entirely invisible to the public. It was also revealed how a ninja adversary has successfully concealed her identity among them. As for Under Ninja episode 9, it promises to be packed with action.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Under Ninja Episode 9 Release time

Hibi as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengao Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja episode 9 is scheduled to be released as per the following time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 9:45 am Thursday November 30, 2023 Central Time 11:45 pm Thursday November 30, 2023 Eastern Time 12:45 pm Thursday November 30, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm Thursday November 30, 2023 Central European Time 6:45 pm Thursday November 30, 2023 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm Thursday November 30, 2023 Philippine Time 1:45 am Friday December 1, 2023 Japan Standard Time 2:45 am Friday December 1, 2023 Australian Central Time 4:15 am Friday December 1, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 9 streaming details

Nogochi, as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Viewers can watch Under Ninja episode 9 on Crunchyroll, which holds the license for this anime outside of Asia, covering regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The episode will be available to watch on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast. Subsequently, the episode will be accessible on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

Under Ninja Episode 8 recap

The Rainbow Hound and Kato, as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In the previous episode, Kato had to crawl under the Rainbow Hound as a test of loyalty to the NIN. As a result, the invisible ninjas who were trailing Onikobe and Suzuki had to retreat. Later that night, Nogochi received a warning from Kuro about a potential bomb threat at her school.

Meanwhile, Yoshida was left wondering if his editor, Suzuki, hated him since she made him do numerous rewrites. It was then revealed that Yoshida had an unusual habit of leaving his doors and windows unlocked while sleeping. This ritual developed ten years ago when a ninja visited him one night.

Yoshida, as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The ninja had told him that on December 18, 1996, a hostage situation had taken place at the Japanese embassy, where a hundred people were held captive by fifteen terrorists. On April 23, 1994, a special forces unit from the Republic of Paragon conducted a raid and eliminated all fifteen terrorists, according to the official story. But in reality, an hour before this operation, a team of seven ninjas had infiltrated the embassy and disarmed the terrorists without harming them.

However, the Republic government had planned to carry out a political assassination through this raid. Hence, the ninjas also had to fight two hundred special forces operators, during which five ninjas died in the conflict that day.

Shinobu, as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Yoshida turned this incident into a story, which became popular among the general public, who believed it to be fiction. The ninjas also appreciated it and shared more stories with him. A decade later, Yoshida was visited by a woman who ominously predicted the annihilation of all ninjas. In the present, Yoshida recognized this woman as Eita’s classmate Yamada.

At Kuro's residence, Shinobu regained his memories for a while and identified the killer to be someone from the Kumogakure clan. Although he knew Kuro was not the killer, he still saw him as an enemy. Kuro, who could read Shinobu's mind, assured him that he would not be killed by a cat.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 9?

Yamada, as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In the upcoming Under Ninja episode 9, titled I'm Gonna Go Down in Shinobi History, viewers are eagerly awaiting to learn more about Yamada and to determine exactly which side she is on. Currently, it appears that she is a member of the mysterious organization known as the Under Ninja. In addition, an interesting event is underway as Kuro and Hibi have set off towards Yankii High School to instigate a fight. Meanwhile, Kodan High seems to be on the brink of an attack.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.