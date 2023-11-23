Under Ninja Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja Episode 8 is scheduled for release on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 1:43 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the subbed version about an hour later.

In the previous episode, viewers got to know a little more about the Under Ninja. With the freedom to use better suits and weapons, they hold a distinct advantage over their Japanese ninja counterparts. The convenience store lady, with whom Eita interacted, found herself in a fight with one such ninja, although things did not end favorably. While Kuro was missing in the previous episode, Under Ninja Episode 8 is expected to bring him back into the spotlight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Under Ninja Episode 8 Release time

Junna as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengao Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja Episode 8 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 9:45 am Thursday November 23, 2023 Central Time 11:45 pm Thursday November 23, 2023 Eastern Time 12:45 pm Thursday November 23, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm Thursday November 23, 2023 Central European Time 6:45 pm Thursday November 23, 2023 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm Thursday November 23, 2023 Philippine Time 1:45 am Friday November 24, 2023 Japan Standard Time 2:45 am Friday November 24, 2023 Australian Central Time 4:15 am Friday November 24, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 8 streaming details

Onikobe and Suzuki as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Viewers will be available to watch Under Ninja Episode 8 through Crunchyroll, which holds the license for this anime outside of Asia, covering regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. They will make the episode available on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast. The episode will eventually become available on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

Under Ninja Episode 7 recap

The convenience store lady as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The elderly woman in the convenience store was revealed to be a kunoichi with ties to Sasama. The attacker, who was wearing a full body invisibility suit and was linked with the Under Ninja group, effortlessly killed her.

Suzuki received news of the convenience store lady's murder and recognized her as one of her teachers. Subsequently, Suzuki became a target herself. Things got more complicated when Junna and Shinobu appeared on the scene. Shinobu turned out to be the invisible ninja, Saruta's friend.

Saruta had a past with Suzuki, having been seduced by her during their time at the academy. As a result, Saruta decided that killing Suzuki in Kodan High School would be more appropriate.

Sasama and the Rainbow Hound as seen in Under Ninja (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The episode also focused on Kato, who decided to respond to Sasama's emergency summon despite Onikobe's warning about invisible ninjas lurking around. Sasama was revealed to be with one of the seven chief NIN officers, Tara, whose brain had been transplanted into a child's body. Sasama then challenged Kato to demonstrate his allegiance to NIN by crawling between the legs of the Rainbow Hound.

Meanwhile, Suzuki engaged in a sword fight with Onikobe, but surrendered after realizing she was no match for someone who had fought on the front lines. Suzuki then revealed that she had been attacked by someone wearing a full body invisibility suit, although she did not believe the perpetrator was Onikobe. The episode concluded with the two finding themselves surrounded by invisible ninjas.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 8?

Yankii High School students will be seen in Under Ninja Episode 8 (Image via Tezuka Productions)

According to the preview for Under Ninja Episode 8, viewers are going to see Kuro's neighbors Kawado and Ono being attacked by ninjas in invisibility suits at night in their apartment. Meanwhile, Kuro and Hibi will pick a fight with Yankii High students.

While the preview does not indicate what transpires between Suzuki, Onikobe, and the invisible ninjas, fans will be eager to see them battle. The episode will be titled Every Last Ninja on the Surface Will Be Annihilated.

