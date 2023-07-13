10 high school anime that will make fans nostalgic

High school anime is one of the most popular genres of anime in the world as it allows fans to relive their high school experiences. This is largely because many anime viewers are teenagers.

The high school anime genre is far too rich and diverse, often combining with other genres to make one fantastic anime. In anime, school is more than just academics; it is full of awkward encounters, intense rivalries, friendships, the occasional love triangle, and unrequited love.

Disclaimer: This list may contain spoilers for the series listed.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War! and 9 more High School anime that gives fans nostalgia

1. Kaguya-sama: Love is war!

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War! is a romantic comedy anime that feels more mature than other high school titles. It observes love through the lens of psychological warfare. It's a battle of minds, and whoever confesses their love first, loses.

This funny high school anime centers around two geniuses, Shirogane and Kaguya, who can't admit they're in love, so each tries to win a confession of affection from the other by any means necessary. This anime is one of the most popular of recent times, as it shows how difficult it can be to confess your feelings.

2. Komi Can't Communicate

Shoko Komi (Image Via Netflix)

Komi Can’t Communicate is one of Netflix’s most popular and loved high school anime. The story follows Shoko Komi, a high school girl with severe social anxiety. She is the undisputed class Goddess of Itan Private High School but rarely utters a word due to her anxiety. This goes completely unnoticed by her classmates and is mainly perceived as her being cool.

Tadano is the first to notice her communication issues and promises to help her achieve her goal of making a hundred friends. The series has a fantastic storyline and lovely characters to which the audience can relate.

The story uniquely explores the romance genre, as the relationship between Tadano and Komi is at the forefront of the series.

3. Haikyuu!

This incredible High school anime follows the story of Hinata Shoyo, who dreams of becoming the best volleyball player in Japan. He later learns that his rival, Tobio Kageyama, will also be his teammate.

The pair then have to learn how to put their differences aside to have a chance with the best volleyball teams in the country. Apart from being an outstanding high school anime, it is also one of the best sports anime in the world. The relationship and rivalry between Hinata and Tobio have catapulted this series to incredible heights in the anime community.

4. A Silent Voice

Shouko and Ishida (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A silent voice is one of the most touching and realistic High school anime films. The story follows Ishida, who often bullies Shouko Nishimiya to the point of depression, which makes her transfer to a different school.

He eventually got into trouble and was ostracized for what he had done, becoming the victim of bullying. After a few years, he attempts to find closure by making amends with Shouko Nishimiya, the girl he once bullied.

This anime takes a relevant high school problem and puts an unusual spin to it. The anime is incredibly heartwarming and has a lot of talking points.

5. Classroom of the elite

Ayanokouji Kiyotaka (Image Via Studio Lerche)

This High school anime focuses on the flaws of the education system. The story takes place in Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, a leading prestigious school with state-of-the-art facilities where nearly 100% of students attend university or find employment. The students are also provided a lot more freedom to wear any hairstyle and bring any personal effects they desire.

There is a terrifying ranking system. The students at the top are loved and well-treated, while those at the bottom are met with disdain. The story follows Ayanokouji Kiyotaka, who purposefully gets an average score on the entrance exam for not wanting to stand out. The other character is Horikita Suzune, who tries to convince him to help her raise her class grade.

6. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime in the world today. Its well-written characters and immaculate storyline puts it in a league of its own. The story centers around Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without a quirk.

Despite being bullied by his peers and discouraged by doctors, Izuku never gave up and continued to try his best. He eventually got a chance to meet his idol, All Might, and inherit his quirk.

However, he must now attend U.A High School—the top hero academy in Japan- to master his quirk.

There he reunites with his childhood friend turned bully, Bakugo. The show follows Deku and his classmates on their road to becoming professional heroes. Every student at the school has a unique quirk that they must master to help save the day.

7. Rascal Does not dream of bunny girl Senpai

Sakuta and Mai (Image via Studio Cloverworks)

This psychological high school anime focuses on adolescence syndrome. The story starts with high schooler Sakuta meeting his upperclassman in the library dressed in a bunny girl outfit. However, to his surprise, no one notices her running around in the costume.

The story revolves around Sakuta as he tries to discover what exactly adolescence syndrome is. This anime combines romance and other supernatural elements with a hint of comedy to create a compelling story.

8. Fruit Basket

The anime follows Toru Honda, an orphan who the Sohma family adopts. However, the Sohma family is anything but ordinary. The entire family is cursed with the ability to transform into Chinese zodiac animals.

She must learn to balance everyday life at school with the curse of her adopted family. This anime is a must-watch for fans who love a good high school anime with a healthy dash of romance.

9. Nisekoi

Chitoge and Raku (Image Via Studio Shaft)

This modern-day Romeo and Juliet story follows Raku and Chitoge from two criminal rival families. Raku is the heir to the terrifying Yakuza family, while Chitoge is the heir to the mafia family. Chitoge moves from the United States to Japan for high school; both families immediately try to set them up.

The two pretend to be in love to stop both families from going to war. Things get complicated when a girl who claims to be Raku’s fiancee shows up.

10. The Quintessential Quintuplets

The Quintuplets (Image Via Bibury Animation)

This anime follows Futaro, a poor, straight-A student hired to tutor five rich girls. The only problem is these girls are five identical sisters with different personalities, which makes it difficult for him to handle their ever-changing moods.

In an even more exciting twist, it is revealed that he will eventually marry one of them. Though, trying to guess which of them will keep many fans engaged until the end.

