Why every crime-thriller fan must watch My Home Hero

With the start of the Spring 2023 anime season, Tezuka Productions has released their new anime My Home Hero, which is a must-watch if you are a fan of crime-thriller anime. The show will surely enthrall anyone who likes complex characters, intricate plots, and intriguing themes.

My Home Hero, based on the Seinin manga series of the same name, written by Yaoki Namakawa and illustrated by Masashi Asaki, follows the life of Tetsuo Tosu and his attempts to protect his family from a gang that is after them. While the anime itself has only begun now, the manga has been out since 2017.

Why My Home Hero is an amazing watch if you are a crime-thriller fan

Reika Tosu as seen in the My Home Hero anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

My Home Hero follows the protagonist Tetsuo Tosu, a seemingly regular salaryman, who does not mind getting his hands dirty to protect his family. Tetsuo, upon learning that his daughter was being subjected to physical abuse by her boyfriend, Nobuto, tried to find out more about the person, during which he learned his true intentions.

Nobuto was a member of a criminal organization and was planning to extort money out of Tetsuo Tosu's daughter Reika through her grandparents' wealth. He had previously also done the same with many women and was hoping to receive money from Reika soon.

Nobuto as seen in the My Home Hero anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

After learning that his daughter was in danger, Tetsuo gets filled with rage and ends up killing Nobuto. He later hid his body with the help of his wife Kasen and successfully disposes of the same. However, considering that Nobuto disappeared out of nowhere, the crime syndicate members decided to go after the Tosu family in hopes of finding their missing member.

This leads to a cat-and-mouse chase between the crime syndicate and Tetsuo, as he alongside his wife tries to keep his family safe and ensure that their daughter does not get into the same predicament again.

Crime syndicate member Kubo as seen in the My Home Hero anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The show has become quite intense and has intrigued fans each week as Tetsuo delves deeper into the underworld and learns more about the syndicate. In doing so, he has learned several secrets but made the matter worse.

Nevertheless, the good thing is that Tetsuo has shown some major character development as become more and more ruthless with time as he stays persistent in his pursuit of justice. Additionally, his dynamics with other characters in the series are also noteworthy, with the most prevalent relationship being between Tetsuo and Kyoichi.

Tetsuo Tosu as seen in the anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

While the anime does have its flaws in terms of the story's pacing and its animation, however, they are quite minor when compared to how well the story is structured. With that, most fans should be able to enjoy the anime due to the way it keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

