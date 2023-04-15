My Home Hero announces English dub, release date and voice cast revealed

Naoki Yamakawa's senin manga My Home Hero made its anime debut on April 2, 2023, by the same name. Since then, two of its episodes have been released, with the third episode to be released on April 16, 2023. While two of the anime's episodes have been released, the English dubbed version is yet to be released. However, on April 14, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that it will begin streaming the English dubbed version of My Home Hero in the upcoming week.

Apart from the release date, the star-studded voice cast for My Home Hero was also revealed, leaving fans excited. The English dubbed version will be directed by Jeremy Inman whose previously involved works include Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Classroom of the Elite II, and many more.

Aaron Roberts and more voice cast members to be featured in My Home Hero English dub

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



My Home Hero arrives in English dub beginning this Sunday.



Tetsuo -

Reika -

Kasen -



My Home Hero arrives in English dub beginning this Sunday.

Tetsuo - @AaronRobertsYes
Reika - @KellyGrnshld
Kasen - @morganlaure

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the English version of the anime on Sunday, April 16, 2023. With Jeremy Inman as the director of the English dubbed My Home Hero anime with Sara Ragsdale as the assistant director of the series.

Sara has previously been involved in Black Summoner, Buddy Daddies, and others. Clayton Browning, who has previously worked in Akudama Drive, DARLING in the FRANXX, will be writing the script.

The voice cast of the anime has also been announced. Aaron Roberts will be voice the role of Tetsuo while Morgan Lauré will be Kasen. Viewers will remember Aaron from his roles as Kamuo Woods in My Hero Academia, and Uta in Tokyo Ghoul. Meanwhile, fans will remember Morgan as Kaori Kanzaki in A Certain Magical Index.

A still of Tetsuo Tosu from My Home Hero (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Kelly Greenshield and Nazeeh Tarsha are the other two voice cast members who be performing as Reika and Kyoichi. Greenshield's prior roles include Eternity Devil in Chainsaw Man, and Minori Kinoshita in Classroom of the Elite II. Meanwhile, Tarsha's previous role includes Grucius in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Jarrod Greene, Jordan Dash Cruz, and Eric Vale are among the other members who will join the main cast. They will play the roles of Kubo, Nobuto, and Yoshiatsu respectively. Jarrod has played the role of Hitoshi Shinso in My Hero Academia as Hitoshi Shinso while Cruz has worked as Aoshi Tokimitsu in Bluelock. Meanwhile, Eric has worked as Fanzell Kruger in Black Clover.

Additional voice cast members to feature have also been announced. They include:

Joe Cucinotti

Rex Underwood

Matthew Elkins

Michael Stimac

Van Barr Jr., Kirsty Johnson

Chris Guerrero

Fans will be able to watch the My Home Hero anime's dubbed version on Crunchyroll.

What is My Home Hero anime about?

The story follows the story of a man named Tetsuo Tosu, who lives with his wife and daughter. His daughter attends university and while she is mostly reliable, she occasionally displays her rebellious behavior. However, one day Tetsuo finds out that his daughter has been physically abused at the hands of her boyfriend, Nobuto Matori.

Tetsuo investigates Nobuto's background and learns that he is a member of a criminal organization. He finds out that Nobuto has a history of murdering his ex-girlfriends. This marks the start of Testsuo's journey into a dangerous world in order to protect his family.

The official description of My Hero Home, according to Crunchyroll reads:

"After killing his daughter’s abusive yakuza boyfriend to save her, ordinary salaryman Tetsuo Tosu becomes embroiled in the dark criminal underworld."

It continues:

"The wish for a simple life he and his wife Kasen had for their daughter has been reduced to a wish for survival. Though middle-aged and weak, he’ll put his life on the line using only his wits in order to protect his family."

Stay tuned for more My Home Hero and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

