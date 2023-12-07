Under Ninja Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Under Ninja Episode 10 is scheduled for release on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 1:43 am JST. It will first air on TBS and subsequently on BS11 and other networks. The streaming platform Crunchyroll will release the subbed version about an hour later.

In the last episode, the battle between the ninja and the Under Ninja commenced, with Kodan High School serving as the battleground. However, Kuro and Hibi, who are currently at Yankii High, may not participate. The outcome of this conflict and whether the ninjas can claim victory will be revealed in Under Ninja Episode 10.

Under Ninja Episode 10 Release time

The Under Ninja anime is produced by Tezuka Productions and is based on the seinen manga series of the same name by mangaka Kengao Hanazawa. The English subbed version of Under Ninja Episode 10 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date Pacific Time 9:45 am, Thursday, December 7, 2023 Central Time 11:45 pm, Thursday, December 7, 2023 Eastern Time 12:45 pm, Thursday, December 7, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm, Thursday, December 7, 2023 Central European Time 6:45 pm, Thursday, December 7, 2023 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm, Thursday, December 7, 2023 Philippine Time 1:45 am, Friday, December 8, 2023 Japan Standard Time 2:45 am, Friday, December 8, 2023 Australian Central Time 4:15 am, Friday, December 8, 2023

Under Ninja Episode 10 streaming details

Viewers will be available to watch Under Ninja Episode 10 through Crunchyroll, which holds the license for this anime outside of Asia, covering regions including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Crunchyroll will make the episode available on their platform approximately an hour after its TV broadcast. The episode will eventually become available on other streaming platforms such as U-Next and Amazon Prime Video.

Under Ninja Episode 9 recap

In the previous episode, Yamada and Eita visited Yankii High School. Yamada created a scene, making it appear as if Eita was behaving inappropriately with her. When a man approached them to investigate, Yamada threw Eita at him, knocking him unconscious.

In the meantime, Ranran discovered that the invisibility suit worn by the convenience store lady's murderer was more advanced than anything the NIN had developed. The suit could resist the attack of a super high-strength sword while remaining invisible, leading Ranran to suspect that the suit might have been designed for a different purpose.

At Kodan High School, Hachiya, Suzuki, and Onikobe were preparing for a battle. Ninja chief Kato was set to join them on this mission. The Director also offered to help. Their main objective was to eliminate all their adversaries without any hesitation.

Under Ninja Saruta, donned in his full-body invisibility suit, started a massacre at Kodan High School, targeting unsuspecting students. He aimed to create chaos within the school and take at least a hundred lives.

Elsewhere, Kuro and Hibi arrived at Yankii High School and found Eita on the rooftop, his hands tied behind his back.

What to expect from Under Ninja Episode 10?

In the upcoming Under Ninja Episode 10, titled A Maiden’s Chest Is a Precious Thing, viewers can expect to see a fight between Saruta and the duo of Onikobe and Suzuki. It has been revealed that Saruta particularly harbors a grudge towards Suzuki from their time at the academy because she played with his feelings. He has issued a challenge to her in the past and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to exact his revenge.

