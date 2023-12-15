Black Clover chapter 369: Major Spoilers to expect

Black Clover chapter 369 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023. Hence, fans can expect to see its spoilers being dropped in a few days. However, for those fans who do not want to wait any longer, we have brought you a series of developments that could happen in the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter ended with the Black Bulls and Ichika Yami arriving at the battlefield in the Clover Kingdom. Ichika and Nacht immediately went to aid Yami Sukehiro, setting up a fight against Morgen. Meanwhile, Asta teamed up with Yuno, setting up a fight against Lucius Zogratis.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 369?

Nacht and Ichika may fight Morgen in Black Clover chapter 369

Nacht and Ichika as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

The previous chapter saw Nacht and Ichika going to Yami Sukehiro's aid. Paladin Morgen Faust had acquired Dark Magic from Lucius Zogratis. Thus, he had become overly powerful after possessing both Light and Dark Magic.

While it was obvious that Ichika would want to help her brother Sukehiro, Nacht would want to help his captain. However, Nacht himself might not have predicted that he was going to be set up in a fight against his deceased twin brother Morgen.

Hence, the upcoming chapter may have themes surrounding siblings, as Ichika may try to resolve her inner conflict surrounding her brother Sukehiro. Meanwhile, Nacht may try to convince his deceased brother to stop siding with Lucius Zogratis.

Nevertheless, the fight between them is bound to be the conflict's focus. Hence, fans can expect to see Ichika using her Dark Magic and Zetten, and Nacht using his Shadow Magic and Devil Union Magic against Paladin Morgen Faust.

Noelle vs. Acier may resume in Black Clover chapter 369

Noelle Silva as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Noelle vs. Acier fight saw Noelle unlock a new form called Valkyrie Dress: Dragon Form. With that, Noelle and Acier seemingly began fighting toe-to-toe. However, until now, the manga didn't focus much on the fight. Hence, manga creator Yuki Tabata may want to resume the series by continuing the fight between the mother and daughter.

Such a development may likely show either of the two fighters showcasing their new abilities. Depending on which one of the two fighters has such an evolution, the story may be tailored in favor of or out of favor of the magic knights.

Asta and Yuno's fight against Lucius Zogratis may begin

Asta and Yuno teaming up against Lucius Zogratis (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that the previous chapter ended with Asta and Yuno's team-up against Lucius Zogratis, the upcoming chapter is bound to feature their fight. That said, with Asta just having arrived in the Clover Kingdom, Lucius may want to confront him about his whereabouts and how he survived his attack back at the start of the latest story arc.

Following that, the two-on-one fight may begin in Black Clover chapter 369. However, considering that is a big climactic fight, it may be left halfway to be finished later. Hence, fans can expect to at least hope to see a glimpse of Asta & Yuno vs. Lucius in Black Clover chapter 369.