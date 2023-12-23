Spy x Family chapter 92: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 92 is set to be released on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. As Yor and Melinda Desmond’s friendship seemingly deepens, fans are uncertain and admittedly suspicious of what author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo is planning for the pair.

There is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 92 right now. This is typically the case with manga series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform. However, fans at least have official release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 92.

Spy x Family chapter 92 set to focus on Anya, other shorter stories before diving into full-scale story arc

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family chapter 92 is set to be released at 12 am JST on Monday, December 25, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. The exact time varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read Spy x Family chapter 92 on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Spy x Family chapter 92 is set to arrive at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, December 25, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, December 25, 2023

Chapter 91 recap

Expand Tweet

Spy x Family chapter 91 began with Yor dropping Anya off at school before heading to a charity bazaar event held by city hall for disabled veterans. Millie and Yor’s other coworkers were lamenting always needing to help out while also discussing the Lady Patriots Society who helped organize the event.

Yor pointed out that her friend Melinda Desmond was in the group, but no one believed they were actually friends.

Millie then began saying she wanted to leave and that she couldn’t do the event this year, just as the Lady Patriots Society’s ruder members called for the girls. They critiqued the young women for not respecting the soldiers who survived the war, prompting Millie to say they at least survived.

She revealed that her father hadn’t come home from the war, leading the Lady Patriots Society members to reprimand her and chase after her as she tried to leave.

Yor stood up for Millie, essentially arguing that not everyone is the same emotionally, so it’s not right for them to judge her grieving process. Just as one of the women tried to smack Yor, Melinda appeared, apologizing to Yor and Millie. The lattermost then criticized Melinda for her and her husband’s role in the war.

The chapter ended with them coming to an understanding. Millie clearly felt better and thanked Yor for being her friend.

What to expect (speculative)

Yor is seemingly being set up to be the series' main focus in Spy x Family chapter 92 and beyond (Image via Wit Studio, CloverWorks)

With Melinda Desmond reappearing yet again, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect from the coming Spy x Family chapter 92. While Melinda could take a backseat role yet again, it seems that Endo is finally hitting whatever he has been building towards with her introduction in the series.

That being said, Endo is as notorious as any other mangaka for sudden and unexpected shifts in focus, of which Spy x Family chapter 92 could serve as a prime example.

In any case, the series does seem set to focus on Yor, Melinda, and their children, Anya and Damian, for the foreseeable future.

Follow along for more Spy x Family anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.