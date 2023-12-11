Spy x Family chapter 91: Yor's background is revealed as Damian's mother makes an appearance

Spy x Family chapter 91 was released on December 10, 2023. Following on the heels of Loid's mission to Ostania, Spy x Family chapters 90 and 91 have been focusing on Anya and Yor. Chapter 91, in particular, focuses on Yor at an event for disabled veterans of the war, and a few different revelations are made regarding Yor and other characters.

The Spy x Family manga has a habit of taking breaks following big events like the Cruise Adventure arc or the Red Circus bus hijacking. In this case, it's a charity event that serves to flesh out the other characters and gives Melinda Desmond an appearance and plenty of surprises.

Spy x Family chapter 91 sees Yor stand up for her co-worker

The bazaar for disabled veterans, and trouble

Trouble at the charity in Spy x Family chapter 91

The Charity Bazaar for Disabled Veterans is highlighted in Spy x Family chapter 91, and the trouble the city event brings with the Lady Patriots Society. The generational divide is pronounced between Yor Forger and her coworkers being children orphaned by war, at least Yor and her coworker Millie, and the Lady Patriots Society.

The Society is seen as a bunch of older shrews, not helped in the slightest by their attitude towards Yor's coworkers. For the simple disruption of talking amongst themselves, and Millie speaking out about her father dying in the war, they chastised her and called her pitiful and worthless, all the while hypocritically saying that everyone is there to support each other.

Yor's shared pain with Millie

Stung by the sudden and inexplicable problem and disrespect to her coworkers, Yor stands in front of the elders and questions them on why they're raging at Millie. After all, if they're supposed to be helping each other, why are they putting her down? Yor reveals in Spy x Family chapter 91 that her parents were likewise lost in the war and that children suffered their version of pain unique to them.

Even if Yor had Yuri, it was still just the two of them, with Yor having to raise Yuri by herself. Yor even tries to de-escalate by saying nobody is making light or fun of their suffering. It causes Millie to gain new respect for Yor and even invites her out for drinks. It's a complete 180 from how Yor's coworkers treated her originally.

Melinda Desmond's hidden depths

Melinda Desmond helps defuse tension in Spy x Family chapter 91

The drama doesn't stop in Spy x Family chapter 91, with one of the Society threatening physical violence, as Melinda Desmond's arrival stops the drama cold. She and Yor talk for a moment, but Millie yells at Melinda for her husband starting the war. Melinda, very calmly, defuses the situation by sympathizing with Millie's plight and even telling off the elders as nicely as possible.

This isn't something expected by anyone, least of all her fellow society members. It helps that the issue is a heavy one: loss, wartime violence, and the echoes of that trauma are heavy in Spy x Family already.

But finding common ground with people who suffered is a great thing that this chapter highlights, and that policing how people feel or express that suffering is wrong.

Mending fences and helping people

Mending fences and respect gotten in Spy x Family chapter 91

To end off Spy x Family chapter 91, Millie states that her father dying in the war caused her to be horrifically lonely and depressed. She's glad she has everyone, even Yor. She apologized for her outburst to Melinda, who accepted it and didn't take any offense.

On another note, Yor gets respect from her coworkers. Even if Millie calls her less of an emotionless robot and now a friendly gorilla, it still counts that they've mended some fences.

Humorously, Yor's coworkers don't believe she knew Melinda and freak out even harder when it's revealed to be true and decide to teach her to be "posh" over drinks.

Final thoughts

Spy x Family chapter 91 is a heavy chapter when contrasted with the sweetness of helping Sigmund Authen in chapter 90 and the implications of chapter 90.1.

Spy x Family chapter 91 deals with trauma, policing behavior, forgiving people, and finding help in others in dealing with the hardships that come from losing a significant other to wartime violence.

More than ever, Spy x Family chapter 91 reinforces the manga's themes that war affects everyone, especially people who lose friends, family, and other significant others. Infighting when trying to aid people helps nobody, neither does holding onto grudges instead of working to help others.