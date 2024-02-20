Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: A fan-edit turns Frieren into a Dark Souls Boss

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has gained widespread popularity owing to the animation quality as well as the overall plot progression. This isekai animanga series quickly developed a massive fanbase.

This fanbase is quite active on various social media platforms and forums. While most of their activities involve hosting debates and discussions, some have also created fan-edits. One fan, in particular, made an edit that referenced the Dark Souls series. The clips were taken from the latest episode, which featured a test. This test demanded the likes of Denken to explore the depths of a dungeon.

This person's edit amused netizens. Let's take a look at some of the reactions from the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End fanbase to understand why fans connected this edit to the Dark Souls franchise.

Fan edit of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episodes references the Dark Souls franchise

Before we delve into the fanbase's reactions to this clip, let's first review the key events in the latest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End to provide context. The episode featured the second test of the First Class Mage Exam, which mages like Frieren and Denken had to partake in.

Sense informed them that they had to reach the depths of the dungeon and provided them with a backup device called a protective golem and brought them back. Towards the end of the episode, Denken and his group encounter Frieren's clone and prepare themselves for the unavoidable battle.

Fans would know that Frieren is a powerful Mage with years of experience. One can assume that the person who edited the video was reminded of the Dark Souls franchise for this very reason. One of the most notable characteristics of the video game series is that the boss fights are tough.

In this case, Denken vs Frieren was a definite mismatch. The difference in their levels is rather drastic. It is important to note that Frieren is a mage who has lived for over 1000 years and has spent time improving her strength in various fields. Someone like Denken would not even be able to challenge Frieren.

Fortunately, this opponent was merely a clone of Frieren. This is why Denken also admitted that he would have forfeited the exam if it was Frieren herself. Furthermore, the video also features popular elements from the Dark Souls UI.

In the top left corner, we have the health and stamina bars. In the bottom left corner are three popular icons from the video game series. At the bottom, we have the Estus Flask; on the right, we have the Black Knight Sword; on the left, we have the Black Knight Shield.

Because of the sheer mismatch, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End fans hoped that Denken had enough Estus Flasks. This is the basic healing potion that players use during a fight. Another fan also acknowledged the sheer difference in abilities between Denken and Frieren. Netizens also put themselves in Denken's shoes and said they would uninstall the game immediately.

These were some reactions to the fan edit posted on X. It's safe to say that the fanbase enjoyed this edit and the connection to the videogame franchise seemed to be quite apparent based on the reactions seen in the post.

Stay tuned for anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.