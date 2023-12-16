Frieren anime reveals part 2 release date and upcoming break

Kanehito Yamada's Frieren anime series took the anime industry by storm when it surpassed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood to become the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList. Emerging as one of the best anime series of Fall 2023, it has been declared to go on a short break before releasing Part 2 in January 2024.

The success of the Frieren anime not only surprised the otaku world but also boosted the sales of its manga. It is animated by Studio Madhouse and debuted on September 29, 2023.

Based on Kanehito Yamada's original manga, it follows the journey of an elf sorceress named Frieren, who embarks on a timeless journey to meet and form connections with as many people as she can.

Frieren anime to go on a break before releasing Part 2 in 2024

Frieren as seen in the anime(image via Studio Madhouse)

According to the latest news, the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime is set to release Part 2 on January 5, 2024. It is also supposed to go on a break, as no new episode is scheduled to air on December 29, 2023.

Despite being released less than three months ago, the Frieren anime has overtaken the majority of the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList and has claimed the title of the No. 1 rated anime series of all time. It has gained massive popularity and worldwide praise due to its depiction of life, death, and aging.

The narrative begins with a mage named Frieren setting out on a quest to defeat the Demon King, alongside a hero named Himmel and a group of adventurers. After managing to defeat their enemy in the long battle, Frieren succeeded in restoring peace to the kingdom.

Himmel as seen in Frieren anime(image via Studio Madhouse)

After the completion of their decade-long quest, the group disbanded and went their separate ways. Frieren embarks on her own journey, as she sets out to collect spells across the continent.

She has an extremely long lifespan compared to humans because of her elf nature. The time she had spent with her comrades was equivalent to merely a fraction of her entire life, as she has lived for over a thousand years.

Due to her different perception of time, she does not realize the effect that the passing years have on humans. Upon returning to the kingdom almost 50 years later, she was shocked to see that her former comrades had aged significantly, whereas she had not even aged a single day.

Frieren anime(image via Studio Madhouse)

After witnessing the death of Himmel, Frieren was devastated. Thereafter, she vows to better understand human life and embarks on a new journey of meeting as many people as she can and forming real personal connections with them.

Due to its distinctive premise and exploration of themes such as friendship, morality, and the circle of life, the Frieren anime has captivated viewers worldwide. It is set to release its second part on January 5, 2024, and will likely continue Frieren's journey.