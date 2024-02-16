Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23: Frieren and Fern teams up as the Dungeon test begins

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 was released on February 16, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The episode explored the mages undergoing the second test of the First Class Mage Certification Exam. With the exam proctor, Sense, laying down a stern challenge, Frieren and Fern teamed up to proceed with the test.

As was expected, the anime switched back to the action with the latest episode, where the mages confront various challenges inside the dungeon. Once again, Madhouse Studios has done a terrific job in bringing alive the memorable scenes from the manga into animated form.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 23 highlights: The second test of the First Class Mage Exam begins

Expand Tweet

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 kicks off with the second exam's proctor, Sense, unveiling the test's nature. According to her, the second test is a Dungeon raid, where the candidates have to enter the Ruins of The King's Tomb.

Only those who reach the innermost depths of the Tomb will pass. However, other mages then reveal in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 that it's an unmapped dungeon from which countless adventurers never emerged alive.

However, Sense reminds them that since they are aiming to be the Greatest of All Mages, they can turn the impossible into possible. The second test's proctor also gives every mage a bottle containing a golem.

Sense, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 (Image via Madhouse)

Anyone who wants to escape from the dungeon can do so by breaking the bottle, which will then summon a protective golem. However, the said candidate will be disqualified. Sense implores them not to hesitate to use the bottle because she doesn't want to see talented mages meaninglessly die.

After divulging all the details, she begins the exam. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 then shows the participants discussing their strategies. While some mages decide to venture into the dungeon alone, others, such as Denken and Richter, form a party to enter.

As for Frieren, she asks Fern to team up with her. Interestingly, Sense decides to follow them, assuming it will be the safest way to reach the depths. Inside the dungeon, Frieren reminisces the time she spent dungeon raiding with Himmel.

Himmel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

A flashback in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 reveals how eager Himmel was when it came to exploring every nook and corner of a dungeon. Frieren remembers Himmel's advice on "enjoying the adventure."

However, things get interesting when Frieren falls into a mimic trap. While it's a common affair for the elven mage, Sense begins to second-guess her decision to follow the two mages.

Elsewhere in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23, Denken's group is seen venturing into the dungeon with cautious steps. At that moment, they face several Gargoyles who attack them.

Denken, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Unfortunately, one of their party members gets trapped, which forces her to break the bottle and opt out of the exam. Denken then advises everyone to not let their guard down even for the slightest moment.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 then returns to Frieren and Fern's location. After getting free from the mimic trap, the elven mage, accompanied by Fern, arrives near some Gargoyle statues. Besides that, Frieren also finds numerous valuable items in the dungeons, which excites her.

Sense and Fern, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

While the elven mage is occupied with reviewing the items, Sense asks Fern why despite being a talented mage, she doesn't exhibit any passion. The mage apprentice then reveals that she has become a mage to repay a debt to someone dear to her (Heiter).

Since Fern was occupied with pouring all her energy into training, she didn't think about her future. However, she found a reason to smile after seeing her master Frieren happily collecting magical items. Fern reveals that the reason why she pursues magic with the elven mage is because she likes to see her happy.

Denken's group takes on Frieren's clone in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Elsewhere in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Wirbel's and Denken's group face stern challenges against the clones of themselves. While Denken's team defeats them with proper strategies, the next clone opponent they face is none other than Frieren's copy.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 23 ends with Denken confessing that he would have broken the bottle, if it were the real elven mage.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.