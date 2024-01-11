Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime reveals character visuals for First Class Mage Exam arc's Mages

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime shared 11 new character visuals for the mages who will appear in the First Class Mage Exam arc. The anime will begin the arc's adaptation with episode 18, premiering on January 12, 2024.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime is based on author Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's celebrated fantasy manga series with the same name. The anime debuted on September 29, 2023, with a movie-length episode. The fantasy anime is currently on its second cour, covering the First Class Mage Exam arc.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End reveals character visuals for Lawine, Denken, and nine others

Expand Tweet

The official team behind Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime revealed the official illustrations of the 11 new characters who will appear in the First Class Mage Exam arc, just ahead of the show's episode 18, which releases on January 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan.

The characters for whom the visuals have been released include Denken, Kanne, Lawine, Wirbel, Ubel, Land, Richter, Ehre, Laufen, Genaeu, and Sense. Besides Genau, who is the Exam Proctor, the other characters are listed as contestants who will participate in the First Class Mage Exam, along with Frieren and Fern.

Visuals for Denken, Wirbel, Lawine, and Ubel (Image via Madhouse)

Notably, these characters were previously shown in the trailer, which was released to announce the anime's second cour. Besides, the anime's official X handle (@Anime_Frieren) has regularly shared short character videos to showcase these Mages over the past few days.

For example, short 15-second views were shown to introduce Denken, Lawline, Wirbel, and others. As such, fans already know what to expect from these characters. Notably, the latest illustrations highlight these characters' ensembles and overall design.

Visuals for Kanne, Land, Genau, and Sense (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Apart from that, comments from the voice actors of these characters have also arrived on the official site. Each voice actor has provided a gist of the character they will voice and expressed their honor to feature in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime.

The names of the cast members who will play the aforementioned characters are given below:

Azumi Waki as Kanne

Kisho Taniyama as Wirbel

Sayumi Suzushiro as Lawine

Ikumi Hasegawa as Ubel

Jiro Saito as Denken

Shouhei Komatsu as Land

Eiji Hanawa as Richter

Shizuka Ishigami as Laufen

Kanae Ito as Ehre

Tarasuke Shinagaki as Genau

Haruka Terui as Sense

Visuals for Laufen, Richter, and Ehre (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime is being directed by Tomohiro Suzuki at Madhouse Studios. He is also writing the series' scripts, with Reiko Nagasawa designing characters. Evan Call is composing the anime's music.

Yorushika has performed the second cour's opening theme, Haru, replacing YOASOBI's Yusha (Hero). Interestingly, Millet's Anytime, Anywhere song has remained the ending theme for the second cour as well.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.