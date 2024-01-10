Attack on Titan's Reiner Braun joins The Dangers In My Heart season 2 cast

On January 10, 2024, the official team behind The Dangers in My Heart season 2 announced an additional voice cast for the show. According to the announcement, Yoshimasa Hosoya, better known as Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan, will voice Anna Yamada's father in the upcoming episode on January 14, 2024.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 serves as a sequel to the original season, released in April 2023. The latest season premiered on January 7, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Notably, the anime is based on the eponymous rom-com manga written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 casts Attack on Titan's Reiner Braun as Anna Yamada's father

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 said that Yoshimasa Hosoya would join the anime's voice cast as Anna Yamada's father.

Notably, Yoshimasa-san has garnered a considerable reputation as a voice actor, lending his skills to voice many characters, such as Fumikage Tomoyaki in My Hero Academia, Asahi Azamune in Haikyuu!!, Doppo Kunikida from Bongou no Stray Dogs, Shin from Dorohedoro, and others.

Yamada, as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Along with this information, the character visual for Anna Yamada's father has been revealed. The illustration shows him wearing a casual full-sleeve T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The T-shirt has a design that shows his love for games.

Moreover, he is wearing light-colored pants and has hair bangs falling on his face. Furthermore, the official website for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 describes him as someone who is often feared because of his quiet demeanor and buff physique.

However, contrary to his appearance, Yamada's father is a French chef and is fond of playing video games. Yoshimasa Hosoya's comments regarding the character have also arrived on the anime's official site, which reads the following when translated into English:

"He's a very silent character, and I'm sure he'd be able to find a lot of ways to enjoy this role if it were to be played in a play, but I feel like a silent character doesn't really work when it comes to dubbing. I was spending my time in the studio feeling like, 'I'm sorry for today as well."

Additional information

Yamada and Kyotaro, as seen in The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 is helmed by Hiroaki Akagi at Shin-Ei Animation Studios, with Jukki Hanada composing the series. Masato Katsumata has lent his skills as the character designer, while Kensuke Ushio has composed the series' music.

The anime features returning cast members, with Shun Horie reprising his role as Kyotaro and Hina Youmiya starring as Anna Yamada. On the other hand, Nobuhiko Okamoto plays Sho Adachi's role, while Yuka Iguchi voices Kanna Ando.

