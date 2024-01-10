Countdown to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6

Following Boruto's return to the Hidden Leaf Village in the previous chapter, fans have been highly anticipating the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6. The manga chapter is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

The previous chapter saw the God Trees deciding on their targets, as to whom they wanted to consume. Soon after, the manga revealed that Amado was also aware of his memories getting manipulated, however, he needed some proof for the same. Following that, Boruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village and reunited with Sarada and Sumire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 will be released on January 18, 2024, for most fans worldwide

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 will be released on Thursday, January 18, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, the manga chapter is set to be released on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Subsequently, the release date and time for the manga chapter will vary across different time zones.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Thursday January 18 Central Standard Time 9 am Thursday January 18 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Thursday January 18 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Thursday January 18 Central European Time 4 pm Thursday January 18 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Thursday January 18 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Thursday January 18 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Friday January 19

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6?

Sumire and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 will be available to read on VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump mobile app, and Shueisha's MANGA Plus services.

VIZ Media's website, Shonen Jump mobile app, and MANGA Plus' website allow a reader to view the first three and latest three chapters of the manga repeatedly. However, fans must remember that the latest three chapters of a manga change with every new chapter release. Fans can also read the other chapters, but they need to get premium memberships for the same.

Meanwhile, MANGA Plus' mobile app works a bit differently. It allows a reader to read all the chapters of the series. However, one can only read the first and last three chapters repeatedly. Other chapters will be locked after viewing once unless one gets a premium membership for the same.

Recap of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5

Hidari as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, titled Target, revealed Sasuke and Boruto's past, showcasing how Sasuke trusted Boruto to protect Sarada. Following that, the manga confirmed that the female God Tree was based on Moegi. Right after, the God Tree picked their target as to whom they wanted to consume. The targets were Naruto, Sarada, Konohamaru, and Eida.

Following that, the manga saw Amado reveal to Sumire that he was aware that his memories had been manipulated. However, he needed some proof to confirm the same as well. The conversation was also eavesdropped on by Shikamaru and Sai. After that, the manga saw Boruto return to the Hidden Leaf Village and reunite with Sumire and Sarada.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6?

Daemon and Eida as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 will most likely see Boruto get reacclimated to his home. Hence, fans can likely see Boruto speak to Shikamaru and his former friends in the upcoming chapter. Additionally, Boruto might also make contact with Eida and Daemon.

The upcoming chapter may also see Eida reveal what she saw using her omnipotence. Hence, Eida could reveal the God Tree's goals and their individual targets in the upcoming chapter.