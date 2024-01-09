Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! aired on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels. Following its premiere, the anime caused a sensational buzz in the anime community due to its relatively fresh narrative and the captivating "Gyaru" heroine, Minami Fuyuki.

Given that an episode has already been released, anime enthusiasts want to know the full release schedule of this rom-com anime. According to the anime's official staff on X, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! is slated for a 12-episode run from January 8, 2024, to March 25, 2024 (according to PT), releasing each episode weekly on Mondays.

How many episodes will there be in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

As per the official announcement by the anime's official staff on X, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! will release a total of 12 episodes in Season 1. The anime will follow a weekly release schedule, airing every episode on Monday.

It should be noted that while the anime premiered on January 9, 2024, at 12:30 JST, for most fans outside Japan, the episode was available on January 8, 2024, due to varying time zones.

The full release schedule for Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! is given below:

Episode Number Date Release Timings (PT/GMT/IST) January 8, 2024 Episode 1 (Released) 9:45/17:45/23:15 January 15, 2024 Episode 2 9:45/17:45/23:15 January 22, 2024 Episode 3 9:45/17:45/23:15 January 29, 2024 Episode 4 9:45/17:45/23:15 February 5, 2024 Episode 5 9:45/17:45/23:15 February 12, 2024 Episode 6 9:45/17:45/23:15 February 19, 2024 Episode 7 9:45/17:45/23:15 February 26, 2024 Episode 8 9:45/17:45/23:15 March 4, 2024 Episode 9 9:45/17:45/23:15 March 11, 2024 Episode 10 9:45/17:45/23:15 March 18, 2024 Episode 11 9:45/17:45/23:15 March 25, 2024 Episode 12 9:45/17:45/23:15

The above table shows the anime's complete release schedule. However, the dates and times mentioned are subject to change if the anime's studio or staff announces them in the future.

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!?

Tsubasa and Minami, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver LINK and Blade)

The anime is scheduled to broadcast its episodes every Tuesday on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and BS TV channels in Japan. However, anime enthusiasts residing outside Japan can stream the English-subtitled version of the episodes on the Crunchyroll platform, provided they have a subscription.

Cast and staff for the anime

Minami gets Tsubasa's scarf in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! features a fabulous cast and staff. Misuzu Hoshino is at the helm of the joint production of Silver Link and Blade, with Mirai Minato composing the series.

Katsuyuki Sato is listed as the character designer, while Sonosuke Takao is composing music for the series. Masayoshi Oishi sang the anime's opening theme song, Namara Menkoi Gal, while Asaka performed the ending theme, Wayawayawaa!.

Ayane Sakura stars in the series as the lead heroine, Minami Fuyuki. She is a renowned voice actress, who has voiced many popular characters, such as Gabi from Attack on Titan, Ochako Uraraka from My Hero Academia, and others.

Minami, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

On the other end, Nobunaga Shimazaki plays the main hero, Tsubasa Shiki. Like Ayane, Shimazaki-san has also voiced many characters, including Nagi from Blue Lock.

Besides them, the anime features Hanamori Yumiri as Sayuri Akino, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takayumi, Rika Nagae as Momoko, Eri Kitamura as Mai, Mariko Nagai as Asauka, and Yurika Kubo as Hina.

The plot of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! anime

The narrative follows a teenager from Tokyo, Tsubasa Shiki, who moves to Kitami City in Hokkaido due to family reasons. Navigating through the snow-draped Hokkaido, he meets a "Gyaru" girl standing in front of a bus stop.

The enchanting sight of the girl standing alone, bare-legged in the freezing cold of Hokkaido, mesmerizes Tsubasa, and he later learns that she goes to the same school he was to join. The anime depicts Tsubasa adjusting to his new life in Hokkaido, with Minami and others by his side.

