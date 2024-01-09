Blue Lock chapter 246: Julian Loki aims to use Rin and Shido against Isagi and Kaiser

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 246, fans got to witness the new Auction rankings for the Blue Lock players. Following that, fans also got a look at Julian Loki's plans for PXG in their match against Bastard Munchen. While the German team may be expecting to either face Rin or Shido at a time, they were up for a surprise.

The previous chapter saw Agi and Barou berating Reo and Nagi about their performances, respectively. Elsewhere, Ryusei Shido won the match for Paris X Gen by scoring his second goal from an acrobatic header. This set Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen as the deciding match for the Neo Egoist League winners.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 246: New Auction Rankings see Ryusei Shido climb up to 4th rank

Kiyora and Igaguri as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 246, titled Irregularity and Abnormality, opened with Kiyora Jin and Gurimu Igarashi having a secret training session overseen by Master Striker Noel Noa. However, the manga did not reveal what they were trying to polish up.

Following that, the manga shifted its focus to the Germany Stratum Monitor Room where the Blue Lock players were prepared to look at the new auction rankings. While there were some changes here and there, the notable changes in rank 5 and above were Nagi and Reo's drop and Sendo's rise.

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As for the top 4 ranks, Ryusei Shido climbed up to the fourth rank with 100 million yen. Meanwhile, Shoei Barou tied in with Yoichi Isagi for the 2nd spot with 150 million yen. As for Rin Itoshi, his auction value increased to 198 million yen. Right after, Noel Noa entered the monitor room to begin their planning for their final match against Paris X Gen.

Blue Lock chapter 246 then shifted its focus to the PXG's changing room where Julian Loki began giving every player their homework, as in what they needed to focus on. During this, Charles Chevalier tried to run away. But Loki managed to stop him, stating that Charles was why he came to the Neo Egoist League. Charles was just 15 years old. Hence, Loki wanted to nurture him so that he could help him become the best player and lead the France team.

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Julian Loki shared his plans for PXG's match against Bastard Munchen. While PXG had been playing with two different systems based on Rin and Ryusei, Loki wanted to change things up for the final match. Considering how Noa was able to use both Kaiser and Isagi in his system, Loki was hoping to use a similar system where he could use both Rin and Ryusei together.

With that, it was clear that Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen was set to see Isagi and Kaiser vs Rin and Shido.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 246

Shido and Rin as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 246 saw Julian Loki strategize for PXG's match against Bastard Munchen. With that, fans can hope for a 2v2 battle between the aces in the upcoming match. That said, it may take some time before the next match begins in the manga as the creator may want to hype up the match for a few more chapters.