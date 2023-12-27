Blue Lock chapter 246: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 246 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga is set to go on a break for the holidays. Hence, the next manga chapter will be published after a week-long delay. It will be available to read on the K Manga website and application.

The previous chapter saw Shuto score the winning goal for Ubers against Manshine City. Following that, as Agi advised Reo to break his partnership with Nagi, Barou berated Nagi about his weak ego. Elsewhere, Shido Ryusei won the match for Paris X Gen by scoring the winning goal with an acrobatic header.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 246 release times in all regions

Rin Itoshi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 246 is set to be titled Anomaly and Abnormal. The manga chapter will be released to fans worldwide on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. However, for fans in Japan, the manga will release its chapter on January 10, at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 246 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday January 9 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday January 9 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday January 9 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday January 9 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday January 9 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday January 9 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday January 9 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday January 10

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 246?

Shoei Barou as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 246 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. Unfortunately, the service is only available in the United States as it hasn't yet been made available in other regions. That said, the service is open through its website and application in the US, allowing fans to access the same through either option.

Meanwhile, fans from other regions must either purchase the manga digitally or opt for a physical copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 245

Nagi Seishiro as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 245, titled You Need To Die At Once, saw Nagi failing to equalize the score for Manshine City, following which Barou launched an attack. While Chigiri did stop Barou, the ball rebounded to Sendoh, who scored the winning goal for Ubers.

Following that, Agi advised Reo to break his partnership with Nagi to showcase his skill in the next match against Barcha. Meanwhile, Shoei Barou berated Nagi about his weak ego.

Elsewhere, Shido Ryusei scored his second goal to win the match for Paris X Gen against Barcha. While Lavinho equalized the score for Barcha, Ryusei's header sealed the win for the France team.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 246?

Ryusei Shidou as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 246, titled Anomaly and Abnormal, may focus on a duo. With the manga hyping up the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen, there is a good chance that the next chapter may also focus on PXG. Given their two star strikers - Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido, the upcoming Blue Lock manga chapter could focus on the same.

With that, fans may likely learn about the team chemistry between the France team players. In addition, there is a good chance that the series will share something new about Charles Chevalier.