Oshi No Ko: YOASOBI's Idol once again in spotlight by topping 5 Billboard Japan 2023 charts

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 saw YOASOBI’s “Idol,” the opening theme to the wildly popular Oshi no Ko anime series, receive its final record of its dominance throughout 2023. According to the year-end charts and data for Billboard Japan 2023, the song topped five Billboard Japan charts alone throughout the year, let alone other charts.

The song also did respectably well internationally, placing in the upper half of a few specific global lists from Billboard and on several global Apple Music charts as well. Overall, it’s clear that YOASOBI’s “Idol” has had a stranglehold on the Japanese music industry (and portions of the global as well) since the premiere of the Oshi no Ko anime series.

The Oshi no Ko anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga series of the same name. The two began publishing the series in April 2020 in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump publication, where it is still regularly serialized today.

Oshi no Ko anime’s opening theme proving just as dominant as series itself was for year of 2023

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Oshi no Ko opening theme “Idol” by YOASOBI topped five song charts of Billboard Japan in 2023. These were the HOT 100, HOT Animation, TOP User Generated Songs, Billboard 2023 Annual Streaming Songs, and Billboard 2023 Annual Download Songs charts. YOASOBI themselves also topped the Artist 100 chart for 2023, with “Idol” also topping the Music category of Yahoo! Japan’s Search Awards 2023.

According to Billboard Japan, “Idol” has been streamed 527,143,965 times, and has 509,751 downloads. The music video for the song apparently has 148,838,759 views. While the song was truly dominant within Japan’s borders, “Idol” and YOASOBI still found a way to make a splash internationally and land on some global charts.

This includes placing 42nd on Billboard Global 200’s Year-End Charts, and 19th on the Year-End Charts of Billboard Global Excl. U.S.. The song’s former ranking is the first time a J-pop artist has broken into the TOP50 section of the list, while the latter ranking is the highest rank a J-pop artist has ever received on the chart.

Expand Tweet

“Idol” also ranked in several Apple Music 2023 charts, including 2nd on the 2023 Top Songs 100: Japan, 7th on the 2023 Top Songs 100: Global, and 1st on the 2023 Top Songs 100: Sing. The lattermost chart is the chart for the most played songs using the Apple Music Sing function worldwide for the 2023 year. In Taiwan, the song also ranked second on KKBOX’s Top 10 Most Played Japanese Singles in Taiwan in 2023.

YOASAOBI and “Idol” closed out the calendar year with a grand performance of the song in NHK’s 84th “Red and White Song Contest.” YOASOBI and her Red Team ended up winning the contest by a landslide, with their performance of “Idol” for the event garnering over 10 million views as of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all Oshi no Ko anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.