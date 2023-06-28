Oshi No Ko season 2 confirmed with a trailer

It was announced on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Oshi No Ko season 2 has officially been green-lit for production by the deciding parties involved in the television anime adaptation. The 11th and final episode of the series’ first season aired earlier today and concluded what was truly an exceptional series debut.

Oshi No Ko season 2 will likely continue the faithful adaptation of author Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga series of the same name. Season 1 proved to be a very faithful adaptation of the original manga series’ opening volumes, so fans are expecting the series’ now officially confirmed second season to do the same.

While there is no official release date for Oshi No Ko season 2, fans are excitedly speculating when the second season will come, given the timing and wording of the announcement. Likewise, the release of a key visual and teaser trailer for the second season has fans confident that the continuation will come sooner rather than later.

Oshi No Ko season 2 releases new key visual, teaser trailer, officially announces production as green-lit

While the trailer in question didn’t showcase any new material, it was a nice reflection on the first season following the announcement of Oshi No Ko season 2. Central characters Ruby and Aqua Hoshino were primarily highlighted in the trailer, as well as the accompanying key visual released alongside it.

Unfortunately, the trailer and key visual are the only promotional material fans currently have for the second season, whose production has seemingly just been green-lit. In other words, it’s unlikely that any work has already been done on the second season’s animation, hence why the announcement trailer uses footage from the first season.

The series first premiered in Japan on April 12, 2023, with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime internationally as it aired in Japan, both in original Japanese audio and with an English dub option. Per HIDIVE, the series has become the service’s “#1 series launch” in their history.

Daisuke Hiramaki directed the first season at Doga Kobo Studios. Jin Tanaka handled the series’ scripts, while Kanna Hirayama designed the characters. Given that production was only just green-lit, there are no current staff announcements for the second season’s production. However, it’s widely expected that a majority of both the staff and cast from the first season will reprise their roles in the upcoming second.

The manga series was originally launched in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. The company’s MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. Yen Press releases physical copies of the manga in English as well.

