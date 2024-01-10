Kagurabachi manga surpasses 6 million views, leaves MamaYuyu and Two on Ice to dust

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has garnered 6 million views on Shueisha's MangaPlus platform as of this writing, further cementing its popularity as the next-gen battle shonen manga. Compared to MamaYuyu (1 million views) and Two on Ice (410K), Hokazono's manga has attained an impressive feat.

Notably, Kagurabachi manga was published on September 17, 2023, as a part of Shueisha's JUMP NEXTWAVE project, along with MamaYuyu and Two on Ice. Following its debut, the manga was met with a series of memes, which enhanced its popularity.

Although the meme's effect wore off with time, the manga's cinematic storytelling and intriguing characters attracted readers, who then became loyal fans. Right now, the manga has a solid fanbase, and the 6 million views further confirm it.

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has gone past 6 million views on MangaPlus

Shueisha's MangaPlus platform allows ardent manga enthusiasts to digitally read manga that are published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. According to the platform, Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has surpassed 6 million views.

Undoubtedly, the manga has established itself as a promising next-gen shonen series. On the other hand, MamaYuyu and Two on Ice have only garnered 1 million and 410k views, respectively, which shows how ahead Kagurabachi manga is in terms of popularity.

Chihiro Rokuhira as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As mentioned earlier, both MamaYuyu and Two on Ice were part of the JUMP NEXTWAVE project, along with Kagurabachi. While Hokazono's manga has become widely popular, the same cannot be said about the other two series.

Besides these two, Hokazono's manga has also crossed the well-established series, Nue's Exorcist (1.4 million views). Moreover, the manga also gets nearly 150k-200k views per chapter, similar to Sakamoto Days.

However, it should be noted that the battle shonen manga didn't have a sound readership in Japan following its debut. Yet, things drastically changed after the release of chapter 8, especially with Sojo vs Chihiro's battle.

Chihiro using Kuro in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The cinematic action sequences, meticulous usage of flashbacks, an engaging storyline, and many other aspects have contributed to the manga's fame.

Furthermore, the latest ToC (Table of Contents) rankings of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where Hokazono's manga ranks one step higher than Mission: Yozakura Family, further highlight the manga's growing popularity in Japan.

Sojo vs Chihiro in Chapter 8 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

On the other hand, it has always been popular in the West since its debut, although largely due to the memes. However, with time, fans realized that the manga was more than just a meme. As such, they invested in the series and formed a fanbase.

The 6 million viewership in MangaPlus only goes to establish this point. Interestingly, Hokazono's manga series achieved this impressive feat in only 16 chapters. One must remember that the series didn't have prior popularity like Boruto Two Blue Vortex, which garnered 5 million views with only 5 chapters.

As such, the fact that Kagurabachi manga, a completely new series, generated such a huge number of viewership, is commendable. All these facts mentioned further prove why the manga has the potential to become the next-gen battle shonen manga.

Once Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia end their serialization, Hokazono's series can fill the void and entertain manga readers worldwide. Since it has all the recipes you'd want to have in a battle shonen manga, the chances of Kagurabachi manga succeeding remain high.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.