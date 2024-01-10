Denji and Aki parallel in Chainsaw Man chapter 152 has fans in tears

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 saw a quick change of pace in the story as Denji, who was trying to avoid becoming Chainsaw Man finally gave in to his enemies' attempts and turned into the devil form. However, unlike any other time, it seems like Denji has finally snapped after his recent transformation.

The chapter saw Nayuta worriedly asking Denji to snap out of it. However, Denji instead asked Nayuta to not involve herself with him for her own safety. While he was in a lot of pain, he loved turning into Chainsaw Man and was willing to go through the pain to experience the ecstasy. Coincidentally, the way Denji stood reminded fans of an incident involving Aki they witnessed in the Public Safety Saga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152: Fans compare Denji's Chainsaw Man look to Aki's Gun Fiend look

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 saw Denji turn into Chainsaw Man once again. However, this time, he was willing to let loose as everyone was trying to get him back into Chainsaw Man. These attempts saw members of the Chainsaw Man Church burn down Denji and Nayuta's home, effectively killing all of their pets. Therefore, Denji no longer wanted to hold back while his enemies hurt his friends.

However, the way Denji looked during the incident looked similar to when Aki Hayakawa greeted Denji as the Gun Devil Fiend. With that, fans were reminded of the horrific event and the horrors that followed in the Public Safety Saga. Additionally, fans were also able to point out several other parallels between the two incidents.

Many fans were especially terrified after seeing that Denji killing Miri Sugo looked awfully similar to the time when Denji killed Aki Hayakawa. Thus, fans could not stop praising the manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. That said, some fans were convinced that the manga creator did not mean to create the parallels but happened to mistakenly create them.

While many fans did not like Arc till now, the recent events and the most recent parallels convinced them that the entire arc was going to break them just as how Tatsuki Fujimoto managed to break them with the manga's first part. The manga's first part saw Denji losing both Aki and Power. Hence, fans were led to believe that they were set to witness similar losses in the manga's second part as well.

Other fans were convinced that manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto purposely created such parallels so that fans would be impacted by them despite the lack of gravity during the recent events. Fans loved Aki, but they did not care much about Miri Sugo. However, by creating such parallels, Fujimoto managed to get a hold of the fans despite them not caring about the recent arc's antagonists.

Thus, fans were convinced that Chainsaw Man chapter 152 was Tatsuki Fujimoto's attempt to bring fans' diverted attention back to the manga. Unfortunately, with the artwork for the series becoming poor with every new chapter, it is to be seen what Fujimoto has planned for the manga's future.