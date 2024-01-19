Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19: Denken locates Frieren's group, as the elven mage captures the Stille

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 was released on January 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan. The episode explored the elven mage's group succeeding in capturing the Stille bird with a proper plan. However, it also saw Denken's intelligence coming to the fore, as he tracked down the elfen mage group's location

The episode had the perfect blend of action and world-building. It offered the viewers a perspective of the other mages, including Denken, Laufen, Richter, Ubel, and Wirbel. Additionally, the gravity of the exam was explored, given how several mages lost their lives to dangerous monsters.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 highlights

The elven mage discusses the "plan" with Lawine and Kanne

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 kicked off with the elven mage reminiscing a moment she shared with her hero party and realizing the aspects that make one party different from another.

Elsewhere, Fern's group successfully captured the Stille bird, thus completing the task. However, Ubel knew that others might try and steal the bird from them. As such, they had to raise caution and hide.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 then shifted the focus back to the elven mage's group and saw them devising a plan to capture the Stille bird.

Frieren discussing her plans with her group (Image via Madhouse)

After reviewing what they knew about the bird, the elven mage disclosed that she would try using her folk magic to catch the Stille. According to her, it was a powerful binding spell, originally developed by a tribe of hunters.

She had demonstrated it earlier to restrict an enormous bird from attacking Kanne. However, there was only one problem with that spell: It had a range of around 50 centimeters. Nevertheless, the elven mage had a plan which she disclosed to Lawine and Kanne.

Lawine freezes a lake and sends others into a frenzy

On the other side of the spectrum, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 saw Fern's group searching for a lake to replenish their water. However, upon arriving at a nearby lake, they found it was completely dry.

Fern surmised that a protective barrier must have been laid around the area, preventing the mages from accessing the lake. At that moment, they found themselves ambushed by Wirbel and his party.

The white-haired mage demonstrated his powers, which Fern blocked effortlessly. However, what followed shocked them both. They sensed an enormous surge of magic coming from a nearby lake.

Lawine's magic, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 episode then showed Lawine freezing the entire lake solid. Wirbel realized that it was the mana from the second party. Other candidates wasted no time in trying to melt the lake.

Denken, however, surmised that there was thought behind Frieren's group's action. As such, he didn't waste his time in joining others to melt the ice. Rather, he decided to find the second party and ambush them.

On their way in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19, Denken and her party (Laufen and Richter) saw a couple of dead mages on the tree. When Laufen asked whether or not they should at least get them down, Denken pointed towards the sky and showed them a couple of monstrous birds circling.

Denken, as seen in the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 (Image via Madhouse)

According to him, those birds had cast a spell on those bodies. If they were to get them down, they would become the next victim. Laufen wondered how the authority could knowingly select such a dangerous site for their first First Class Mage Exam test.

However, as Richter revealed, the ones to die there would be unworthy of being a First Class Mage in the first place. To his surprise, Denken didn't agree with his views.

Frieren's plan works as she captures the Stille bird

After paying respect to the dead, Denken's group resumed tracking down the elven mage's group in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19. They saw that nearly all the lakes and ponds were frozen.

The episode revealed that Frieren had asked Lawine to freeze every pond and lake she could find to limit the bird's water resources. She would then minimize her mana and allow the bird to get close to her. This is exactly what happened, leading the elven mage to capture the bird.

Denken's group, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 (Image via Madhouse)

However, no matter how skilled Frieren was in concealing her mana, Denken detected her location. As such, the episode saw Laufen from the veteran mage's group ambushing the elven mage and her party.

Likewise, Fern was engaged in a battle with Ehre, while Ubel fought Wirbel. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 19 ended with Ehre explaining why Wirbel was so highly ranked. She told Fern that Ubel wouldn't stand a chance against the white-haired mage.

