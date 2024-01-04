Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End reveals character PV a day before Cour 2 premiere

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the official YouTube account for TOHO animation released a new character preview for the second cour of the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series. The character preview’s release comes just a day before the premiere of the second cour, which is set to begin with the First-Class Mage Exam story arc of the series.

The roughly 15-second long character preview for the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series focuses on Lawine and previews Sayumi Suzushiro’s performance as Lawine. The character is set to make her debut in the series in the upcoming arc, which is set to premiere on Friday, January 5, 2024, on Japanese broadcast television and Crunchyroll internationally.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series has been one of the most unexpectedly popular offerings of the Fall 2023 season, and fans believe it is likely to continue its dominance in Winter 2024. While respectably popular as a manga series, the television anime adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s manga series has made the franchise mainstream.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime’s second cour set to introduce a new mage in Lawine

As mentioned above, the very short character preview for the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series focuses on new character Lawine, who’ll be played by Sayumi Suzushiro. Suzushiro is likely best known as Hi Score Girl’s Akira Ono, The Elusive Samurai’s Ayako, and KonoSuba’s Dodonko.

Based on the preview, Lawine appears to be a mage taking the arc’s titular exam alongside Frieren and Fern. However, it’s unclear if she’ll join the party based on the preview.

The next arc and second cour for the series is set to begin in the 17th overall episode, which is slated for release on Friday, January 5, 2024, as mentioned above. International users will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan.

More about the anime

The series first premiered on Japanese television on September 29, 2023, with a two-hour special. It then began airing one 30-minute episode each week, following this celebratory premiere.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays eponymous protagonist Frieren, with other cast members including Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Hiroki Touchi as Heiter, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, and Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme.

Keiichiro Saito is directing the anime at Madhouse studios, with Tomohiro Suzuki in charge of series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters, while Evan Call is composing the music for the series.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End manga series first began serialization in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020, where it is still serialized today. The 12th volume was most recently released in Japanese on December 18, 2023, with the next English release for the series set to be the translated volume 10, on February 20, 2024.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.