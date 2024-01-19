Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime announces release date for finale

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime announced that the season 1 finale will air on February 5, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The finale’s delay was due to an unforeseen delay of episode 9, which caused the shift in schedule. The initial hold-up that caused the subsequent setback was to maintain quality.

This announcement was made on the Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime’s official X account on January 19, 2024, at 5 pm JST. They also released a key visual showcasing the main characters - Pig and Jess, standing beside each other. The official source also apologized to its fanbase for the delay in the episode.

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig

anime episode 12 streaming details

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime finale release date announcement (Image via Studio Project 9)

As stated earlier, Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime episode 12 is scheduled to release on February 5, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X, among other local television networks in Japan.

Globally, the finale will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. This platform is available in select regions and includes - North America, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, CIS, and Oceania.

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig anime key visual attached to release date announcement (Image via Studio Project 9)

Fans who don’t have access to Crunchyroll can stream the episodes on Amazon Prime Video in select regions. It is also important to note that the episode will not be streamed for free. Fans must avail themselves of the streaming platforms’ paid services to access the latest episodes and the rest of the catalog.

Plot of the series in brief

Much like most Isekai anime, this show also revolves around an Otaku, a term given to someone obsessed with manga and anime. One day, the Otaku loses consciousness after eating pig liver without cooking it. He was shocked to see that he woke up in the body of a pig.

After a chain of events, this man, who is now stuck in the body of a pig, meets a girl named Jess. This is no ordinary girl since she has the gift of telepathy. She then realizes the protagonist’s thoughts are somewhat perverted. Despite this, the girl befriends the protagonist, which is quite bizarre.

Despite Jess’ compassionate nature, she is destined for something dark and requires help. Can the protagonist wade through this strange world and help Jess with only his wit in his arsenal?

