Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248: Is Kenjaku confirmed dead? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 was leaked this past Wednesday and there were a lot of interesting events. This included the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu to the battlefield, the apparent death of Higuruma, and Ryomen Sukuna admitting that he has a degree of respect for Yuji Itadori. However, one of the most important events, at least thus far when taking the information that has been revealed, was the fact that one of the main villains of the series, Kenjaku, is apparently dead.

It is not 100% confirmed because Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 never showed the dead body of Kenjaku. However, there are several signs that seemingly suggest that the centuries-old sorcerer was been killed by Yuta Okkotsu. This is important because, depending on what has happened to Kenjaku, it can play a huge role in the series' conclusion and how is perceived in the grand scheme of things.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248. Any opinion expressed in this piece belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining if Kenjaku is dead or not after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 was recently leaked and had a lot of interesting things to analyze but one of the most prominent is the fact that Kenjaku has probably been killed. While still not fully confirmed, his last appearance was the one where his head was cut off by Yuta Okkotsu after his battle with Takaba. However, this chapter gave several hints that the centuries-old sorcerer has met his end.

One of the first signs was the fact that Sukuna, in possession of Megumi Fushiguro's body, was given total control of the merger. This suggests that Kenjaku was indeed killed and gives a lot more logic to the final words of his will "being passed on", meaning that the King of Curses will continue his plans. Even if he lost Suguru Geto's body, he would probably not have given Sukuna total control of his master plan if he was still alive.

Additionally, the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu to aid Yuji Itadori and the rest in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 suggests that the former has completed his mission of taking down Kenjaku. While the villain was still talking after getting his head cut off, nothing should have kept Yuta from destroying the brain that allows Kenjaku to switch from one body to another. So, in theory, he should be dead but there is no absolute confirmation of that in the manga thus far.

Kenjaku's legacy if he is indeed dead

Kenjaku in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 has not confirmed that Kenjaku has died but there is enough evidence to suggest he did. This is bound to be a disappointing conclusion to a very beloved villain. Kenjaku made a strong impression on a lot of fans of Gege Akutami's manga. They loved his interesting motivation, unique abilities, and how he managed to achieve his goals through strategy and manipulation rather than sheer strength.

However, seeing Kenjaku being removed from the story the way he did is going to probably go down as one of the series' worst moments. His fight with Takaba was very creative and entertaining to watch. That being said, Kenjaku being deceived by a comedy-based Cursed Technique and attacked from behind by someone else, in this case, Yuta, doesn't seem fitting of his intelligence and experience.

Furthermore, Kenjaku has also proven to be very strong but not overpowered like Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo, with his battle against Yuki Tsukumo being a prime example of that. He probably deserved going down after a much more satisfying battle against Yuta with Takaba as support, which would have done all the characters involved a world of good.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 didn't confirm that Kenjaku was dead but did give some major hints. It hinted at the latter giving full control of the merger to Sukuna and that Yuta Okkotsu, the one who cut his head, arrived to fight the King of Curses. Therefore, while it wasn't confirmed, there is significant evidence that Kenjaku has met his end.