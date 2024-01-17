Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 gives hope to Gojo fans

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers have kindled hope that Gojo will return. Satoru Gojo, inarguably the series' most beloved character, met his end at the hands of Sukuna in chapter 236. Since then, every chapter release has been met with fans anticipating Gojo's return.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers arrived on January 17, 2024, and they finally shed some light on the mysterious disappearance of Gojo's "corpse" from the battlefield after the events of chapter 236. Chapter 248 essentially focuses on Sukuna's personal animosity towards Yuji while revealing minor details, potentially hinting at Gojo's return.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 will be released on January 21, 2024, and will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform.

"GOAT is returning": Fans enter a frenzy amidst Gojo's potential return to the series

In a chapter drenched in despair for the main cast, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 spoilers intensify Sukuna's malevolent nature and deepen his personal animosity towards Yuji.

Amidst this atmosphere, a minor detail surfaced—Mei Mei's little brother, Ui Ui, possesses a curse technique allowing instant teleportation. Kirara and Ui Ui retrieved Higuruma's corpse. But the revelation that sparked a frenzy among fans is Sukuna's belief that they similarly retrieved Gojo's "supposedly" dead body, confirming Ui Ui's role in Gojo's mysterious disappearance post-chapter 236.

The frenzy escalated with a pronounced focus on the Reverse Curse Technique, fueling speculation among Gojo enthusiasts about his potential return. Fans theorize that the primary cast swiftly recovered Gojo's body after his "death," speculating on Shoko's role in healing him.

This moment prompts a defense against critics of Shoko Ieiri, emphasizing her significance despite a lack of displayed power. Fans proudly claim foresight in predicting Gojo's return post-chapter 236, expressing anticipation for a potential resolution to Gojo's character arc and an end to his loneliness as the strongest, a poignant theme throughout the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 sets up the final battle

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 20. As per the chapter's spoilers, Yuji's attempt to attack Sukuna proves futile, resulting in the Executioner’s Sword becoming ineffective.

Observing Kirara and Ui Ui transporting the injured Higuruma, Sukuna realizes Ui Ui possesses a teleportation technique, explaining the disappearance of Gojo’s corpse. Despite the less efficient healing process of using the Reversed Cursed Technique (RCT) on others, Yuji employs it on himself after learning it in the past month.

Sukuna reflects on the sorcerers who have died pursuing him, finding dissatisfaction not in losing opponents but in the clash of conflicting ideals. Yuji stands out as an exception, displaying an unwavering soul that irritates Sukuna despite the vast power disparity.

Meanwhile, Kogane announces Megumi Fushiguro's control over the Tengen merger, and Sukuna consumes something alongside Kogane. Sukuna expresses a willingness to kill every sorcerer and play with the possibilities of the Merger. The chapter takes a turn as Yuta enters the battlefield, engaging Sukuna. Rika, the "Queen of Curses," emerges, effortlessly overpowering Sukuna and piquing his curiosity.

Final thoughts

Following the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 on January 21, 204, the manga will be on a temporary break. Excitement remains high as the series has confirmed a season 3, set to air in 2025, adapting the entirety of the thrilling Culling Games arc. Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming developments.