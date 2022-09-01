Dark Souls vs Dark Souls III - Which is the best game of the series?

Dark Souls is a video games series from developer FromSoftware, which ran from 2011 to 2016 and consisted of three titles. The iconic series saw FromSoftware gain the reputation that they have today, with Dark Souls receiving critical acclaim and building a dedicated fanbase that had immense respect for the games.

While the series' first game popularized a new genre of video games for many, the third and final title was the culmination of a larger story that ended with a bang. Dark Souls II was the slightly odd title in the series and is a hit or miss with different people, for changing a few core elements from the original game, an element that Dark Souls III eventually corrected.

This versus feature aims to determine the best game in the series by pitting Dark Souls and Dark Souls III against each other. By analyzing both games across five separate categories, the winner will be determined by the number of points each game holds at the end.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Between Dark Souls and Dark Souls III, which is the better game in the Dark Souls series?

1) Story

In Dark Souls, the story revolves around the Chosen Undead, who sets out with the simple goal of ringing a bell to respect the dying wishes of a helpful Knight. However, the pursuit of this quest turns out to be far more complicated and takes the Chosen Undead on a rollercoaster ride that finally sees them face Gwyn, Lord of Cinder himself.

In the third game, however, things start much more vaguely for the player, as they are entrusted with a mission to return the old Lords of Cinder back to their thrones. As the Ashen One, they must ensure that the fire continues to be kindled and that the world lives on, although the player actually has three other options available to them by the end of the game.

The first game’s story, while being vague, is told more concisely and feels more structured. Dark Souls III, on the other hand, tells a grander tale, although it loses most of the personal touch that the first game featured. For this round, the point goes to the original.

2) Gameplay

Interestingly, the core gameplay for the series remains mostly the same throughout, with an offensive weapon and/or a shield being the primary tools that players wield. As always, managing stamina is of great importance in most Soulsborne games, and exploration is the main way to find the correct path to progress further in the storyline.

Dark Souls III improves significantly on the elements set in place from the first game while simultaneously adding a few new features. The game allows combat to flow much more quickly by increasing the player's speed and doing the same for certain enemies as well. Furthermore, new skills and weapon arts add interesting techniques to experiment with.

With regards to gameplay, the third game takes the win. Retaining everything that made the original game great while also introducing new features to spice up the experience is always an intricate balance, which the game managed to pull off to great success.

3) World

Anor Londo (Image via FromSoftware)

The world of Dark Souls is a dreary land known as Lordran, with most locations exhibiting rather gloomy and faded vibes. However, the design of these areas is in such a way that most of the game's world remains interconnected like a puzzle box, which sees you constantly looping around from new areas to somewhere you’ve already been.

In contrast, Dark Souls III features a more brightly lit world, with several different areas that lead from one to the other quite linearly. While certain areas loop back onto each other, it happens a lot less than in the first game. Instead, each area is generally a distinct location and has many interconnected routes within itself.

While the world featured in the third game is larger, the first game’s fully connected world is one of its best features. The feeling of getting on a lift and wondering what horrors await below, only to come out in a familiar location, is just one of the best feelings from the original.

4) Lore

Gwyn throws a lighting bolt at the dragons (Image via FromSoftware)

Nothing beats the opening cinematic from the first Dark Souls, which lays down the lore for anyone coming in fresh into the game. While most other aspects need to be picked up from item descriptions and hidden dialog, the game’s story, history, and ongoing plot are some of the best lore created for a fantasy game.

The third game also takes a similar approach, although it never quite manages to reach the same scope as the original. A larger take on the storyline and lore in general means that a lot more is lost between the cracks, making the final boss ultimately less impactful than Gwyn was.

Once again, the first game is at an advantage because of its more concise narrative and structured plot, creating a better overall experience. Everything seen and faced in the game can be linked to the opening cinematic, and that is just great story-telling at its finest.

5) DLC

Knight Artorias as seen in the DLC (Image via FromSoftware)

The DLC for Dark Souls takes players to the past, where they can live through the legend of Artorias the Abysswalker. While the figure is alluded to in the main game, it is certainly a surreal experience to participate in the game's actual history, witness the Knight as he was instead of how he is remembered, and save a giant puppy in trouble.

In Dark Souls III, two DLCs tell a single story, with the first taking players into a new painted world realm. The second DLC takes them to The Ringed City, which takes place as the Age of Fire ends. These DLCs contain some of the hardest bosses in the entire series, making them incredibly popular amongst FromSoftware fans.

The point here goes to the first game once more, as the DLC manages to connect back to the main story and even gives the players a minor recognition if they complete it first before a particular boss fight in the base game.

Conclusion

With a concise story, an interconnected world, and an impressive DLC, Dark Souls has won this versus feature and proves itself to be the best game in the series. The original game retains its position as one of the greatest video games ever made, with a truly spectacular narrative and gameplay that set the stage for various other titles that it has inspired over the years.

