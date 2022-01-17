Twitch streamer Sonicite plays Dark Souls using an electric bass as controller

Gamer and Twitch streamer Sonicite achieved something incredible when he defeated a boss on the popular game Dark Souls using an electric bass as a controller.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Sonicite took on the challenge of playing Dark Souls. However, he made the game harder for himself as he used abject audio inputs to make his character move and battle. The audio input used by the streamer was his electric bass guitar.

Sonicite defeats multiple Dark Souls bosses while playing with electric bass as controller

Sonicite brought a new twist to the popular game Dark Souls, making the game more challenging for himself by discarding the traditional PC and console controllers used to play the game.

Instead, he used an electric bass as the controller, and tried to complete the game with the instrument. To his viewers' surprise, he did a decent job of playing the game, despite the absurdity involved. He even defeated some of the bosses in the game, though he was at a disadvantage.

The clip, uploaded to the LivestreamFail subreddit, shows the streamer battling the Taurus Demon. The Taurus Demon is an optional boss that looks like a Minotaur. It appears at the top of a narrow castle wall in the Undead Burg area.

The Taurus Demon is usually one of the initial bosses most players encounter when they play Dark Souls Remastered, as Undead Burg is one of the first areas in the game. Defeating the boss earned the streamer a Humanity and Homeward Bone.

The streamer's chat when he defeats Taurus demon (Image via Twitch)

Viewers in his chat window were ecstatic about the achievement. Sonicite himself let out a few choice words on defeating the boss, shouting:

"Get f***ed!"

By no means was Sonicite the first one to attempt something like this. Restricting the player by using abject inputs has been a trend for a very long time. Abject audio inputs have also been popularized though such challenges.

Also Read Article Continues below

Michael "LobosJr" Villalobos is a Twitch streamer who attempted the exact challenge of using an electric guitar as a controller back in February 2021. He has spoken about how tough it is to carry out a 12 hour long stream playing Dark Souls using audio input as a controller.

Edited by Saman