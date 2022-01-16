Breaking down xQc’s 2022 so far: Gordon Ramsay incident, Pokimane drama and more

Felix "xQc" Lengyel's start to 2022 has been interesting, to say the least, with him being involved in quite a bit of drama.

xQc's start to the new year has been quite eventful. He's had dialog on Twitter with world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, has shared his opinions on recent DMCA-related takedowns on Twitch, called out people for being mysoginistic towards female streamers and has been rickrolled while trying to learn martial arts.

xQc starts of 2022 in his usual manner amidst a bunch of drama after sharing his opinions

The first few days of the month got off to an incredible start for xQc as he got a response from the one and only Gordon Ramsay. A clip circulated around Twitter earlier this month where Gordon Ramsay admitted to not knowing what Twitch is. He then tagged the official Twitch account on Twitter, asking them to help him understand what the purple platform was.

xQc @xQc @GordonRamsay @Twitch I'll give you a free rundown. Call me on my cell. Americas next master streamer? PauseChamp @GordonRamsay @Twitch I'll give you a free rundown. Call me on my cell. Americas next master streamer? PauseChamp

xQc responded to Gordon's request for help, saying that he'd be happy to lend a helping hand to the chef in understanding the platform. The highlight of the whole incident came when Gordon Ramsay himself responded to the streamer's reply to his original tweet. PauseChamp indeed.

The following days were marred with a lot of drama on Twitch, which he got embroiled in. A few days after Gordon Ramsay's surprising reply to him, he also threw some shade at the popular streamer for being one of the creators watching his show Masterchef while livestreaming.

He later told his viewers that him and his team are working on ways to be able to watch Masterchef legally on stream. He told his viewers that he doesn't have anything concrete yet. He expressed his love for the show, telling his viewers that he really enjoyed watching it.

xQc also made a big announcement that he'll be moving out of Los Angeles soon. He had only moved to LA a few months ago in October 2021. However, his time there came to a disappointing end as he informed his followers that his experience in the city of angels has been a disaster.

xQc @xQc UPDATE: INTERNET AND OVERALL INFRASTRUCTURE AND LIVING IN LA HAS BEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A DISASTER. I DONT MIND ISSUES AND OVERCOMMING THEM BUT THERE COMES A TIME WHERE I SNAP. WE'RE AT THAT POINT. IM FLYING HOME (WHEREVER THAT IS). BACK TO BIG JUICE NORMAL STREAMS ASAP. UPDATE: INTERNET AND OVERALL INFRASTRUCTURE AND LIVING IN LA HAS BEEN A LITTLE BIT OF A DISASTER. I DONT MIND ISSUES AND OVERCOMMING THEM BUT THERE COMES A TIME WHERE I SNAP. WE'RE AT THAT POINT. IM FLYING HOME (WHEREVER THAT IS). BACK TO BIG JUICE NORMAL STREAMS ASAP. 💪❤️

He also got called out by other streamers like Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam for watching copyrighted content on stream. This triggered a huge debate in the community about DMCA-related issues. When he was criticized for watching copyrighted content, he pointed out how other streamers like Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang were streaming multiple episodes of anime.

Soon after the incident, Twitch began cracking down on streamers watching copyrighted media on their livestreams. Creators started getting banned on the platform, one after the other. Notable names who got banned included Imane "Pokimane" Anys and DisguisedToast.

Even with creators getting banned on the platform, xQc continued his antics. He was berated by Thomas "Sodapoppin" Morris after he found out that the Canadian streamer was streaming Hunter x Hunter after knowing that Twitch had been banning creators for watching animes on stream.

The year has only just begun and the streamer is already on a rollercoaster ride. His fan base still looks solid, right behind the streamer and ready to join him on the journey for the rest of 2022.

