“You deserve all the happiness”: Quackity, Fuslie, Trainwreck and more send love to Valkyrae on her birthday

YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently turned 30, and friends from the world of gaming and streaming sent their best wishes to the American streamer.

Many of her friends visited her during her final stream before turning thirty. Others sent their regards on social media platforms like Twitter and many more.

leslie @fuslie YOU DESERVE ALL THE HAPPINESS!!!!! ALL OF IT!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAE 🥳!! You're an inspiration to so many of us and truly such a beautiful, incredible friend and kind soul and I'm so lucky to have you in my lifeYOU DESERVE ALL THE HAPPINESS!!!!! ALL OF IT!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAE 🥳!! You're an inspiration to so many of us and truly such a beautiful, incredible friend and kind soul and I'm so lucky to have you in my life 💛 YOU DESERVE ALL THE HAPPINESS!!!!! ALL OF IT!!!! https://t.co/yXbt7OISOd

Streamers and content creators send their love to Valkyrae, who turns 30

Before she turned 30 today, Valkyrae streamed the final hours of her 20s in a hot tub stream. When the clock struck at midnight, she was accompanied by many of her friends, including Fuslie, Kkatamina and many more. The group celebrated with Valkyrae's fans as they had drinks and a lot of pool shenanigans as well.

Along with her mini pool party, the popular streamer also posted her outfit for the day that wowed her thousands of fans. Additionally, many of her friends from the streaming industry adored her look.

Miyoung @Kkatamina 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🤤 ₚₗₑₐₛₑ ₘₐᵣᵣᵧ ₘₑ @Valkyrae I FKIN LOVE YOUUUUU!!! UR SO HOT HOLY FK🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🤤 ₚₗₑₐₛₑ ₘₐᵣᵣᵧ ₘₑ @Valkyrae I FKIN LOVE YOUUUUU!!! UR SO HOT HOLY FK 😫🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🤤 ₚₗₑₐₛₑ ₘₐᵣᵣᵧ ₘₑ

Bella Poarch @bellapoarch



HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAE I LOVE U!!!!! @Valkyrae R u a cake?? Cause I want a piece of dat 🤤HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAE I LOVE U!!!!! @Valkyrae R u a cake?? Cause I want a piece of dat 🤤🎂HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAE I LOVE U!!!!!💕

Other than that, streamers and content creators, including the likes of Quackity, Jacksepticeye and many more, also wished her a happy birthday as she reached the major milestone of 30.

brooke @brookeab 🥳 feels like my bday because these pics are a GIFT 🤤 @Valkyrae HAPPY RAE DAY!!!!!!🥳 feels like my bday because these pics are a GIFT 🤤 @Valkyrae HAPPY RAE DAY!!!!!! ❤️🥳 feels like my bday because these pics are a GIFT 🤤

QuarterJade @QuarterJade



happy bday rae!!! 🥰🤍🤍🤍 @Valkyrae i petition for every day to be rae’s birthdayhappy bday rae!!! 🥰🤍🤍🤍 @Valkyrae i petition for every day to be rae’s birthday happy bday rae!!! 🥰🤍🤍🤍

Valkyrae's 2021 was filled with the biggest of highs and the lowest of lows

The YouTube Gaming star has had quite the 2021, with the streamer pulling out some major money moves this year. In April 2021, Valkyrae and fellow American content creator Courage shocked everyone when it was announced they would be co-owners of popular Esports organizations 100 Thieves, along with former Call of Duty pro player Nadeshot.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! https://t.co/hb5uxI8rea

The streamer also had one of the best years of her streaming career, with her YouTube channel now having a whopping 3.61 million subscribers. However, her 29th year on this planet also had a major down moment with the controversy surrounding the makeup brand RFLCT.

Around mid-October, the streamer announced that she was launching her skincare brand, RFLCT, which claimed to protect users from "harmful" blue light emitted by screens. However, following backlash from fans and other streamers regarding the lack of proof behind their claims, she was dragged pretty badly on the internet. Eventually, RFLCT closed down a couple of weeks later, and the drama subsided pretty quickly.

With Valkyrae now turning 30, it will be interesting to see her future plans. The star streamer has already announced her plans to enter the music business, and it remains to be seen how that will turn out.

