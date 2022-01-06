How many games has DisguisedToast streamed since moving to Twitch?

Jeremy "DisguisedToast" Wang has tried his hand at many games since making his long-awaited return to Twitch in November 2021.

This article will take a look at the various games DisguisedToast has been playing since his return to the purple platform. Known for being an entertaining variety streamer, he routinely delivers quality content to his viewers, which has certainly helped him gain the kind of popularity he has today. At the time of writing this article, he is still one of the top streamers on the platform with over 8800 active monthly subscribers on his channel, despite his two-year stint with YouTube.

DisguisedToast loves Just Chatting with his viewers and playing Valorant

Ever since his return to Twitch, DisguisedToast has certainly not disappointed his viewers, regularly providing top-notch entertainment to his fans. Twitch's popular category of "Just Chatting" is still his go-to option as the popular streamer loves interacting with his community, generally trying to get his friends involved in such streams as well.

"Just Chatting" streams made up almost 50% of his total streaming hours with DisguisedToast streaming over 170 hours in the category. In fact, some of his most entertaining moments generally happened during these "Just Chatting" streams, the most notable of which would have to be him getting punched in the face by friend and fellow OfflineTV member Lily "LilyPichu" Ki.

Riot Games' Valorant is a major title that DisguisedToast spent considerable hours streaming, adding to over 17% of his total streaming hours. Since his return to Twitch, he has streamed the game for over 60 hours, mastering his skills at the tactical FPS title.

In addition, DisguisedToast also spent a major amount of time streaming Teamfight Tactics, a well-known League of Legends spin-off game released by Riot Games in 2019. His Teamfight Tactics streams generally see an average of over 22000 viewers per stream, definitely one of his highest for average viewer counts.

While he spent over 17 hours playing the popular GTA V, usually in GTA RP, he spent over 13 hours playing Escape Simulator and about 10 hours streaming League of Legends, completing his top five games in terms of streaming hours.

All in all, DisguisedToast played over 40 different games since his return to Twitch. Some noteworthy titles that produced really good content included Minecraft, We Were Here Together, and At Dead of Night. One of his streams of the popular indie game At Dead of Night with YouTuber streamer and friend Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter resulted in one of the best jumpscares on a livestream in 2021.

After a dramatic announcement on Twitter, DisguisedToast made his return to Twitch on November 24, 2021 after streaming exclusively on Facebook Gaming for the past two years. The popular streamer stated that his reason for returning to Twitch was because of his loyal community on the platform. During his stint with Facebook Gaming, DisguisedToast occasionally caught up with his Twitch followers with a few "Just Chatting" streams.

Edited by Atul S