Dark Souls III finally online on PC as FromSoftware restores service following server compromise

There's finally some respite for Dark Souls III players with PC as their preferred platform. Players haven't been able to play any online content due to a significant security threat. Thankfully, the worst seems to be beyond them, as FromSoftware has officially informed us about restoring online services in the game.

One player detected a significant security threat earlier, which could compromise the entire player's system. Interestingly, the same danger existed in the closed beta of Elden Ring and was patched out. However, there was no similar respite for Dark Souls III players who played the game on PC.

Moreover, the censorship of online services wasn't just put on the third game of the series. Both Dark Souls and Dark Souls II were given the same treatment as FromSoftware didn't want to put anyone at risk. After months of patient waiting, it seems happier times await all these players. While the service has been restored for the third game, work is being done to provide solutions for Parts 1 and 2.

FromSoftware has restricted Dark Souls III's online services after a major breach in security

It all started nearly a month before the release date of Elden Ring as one user found out several problematic things. Numerous cheats and exploits existed in all three games of the Dark Souls series. While some weren't quite malicious, few could have resulted in dangerous outcomes.

Since then, there has been a period of complete online darkness for Dark Souls III PC players. On August 25, FromSoftware officially informed us about restoring online services via their official Japanese Twitter channel.

More importantly, the same outcome for the first two games can occur relatively soon. PvP servers for Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls Remastered stay offline while writing.

The decision FromSoftware had taken wasn't easy for the players as they were robbed of a core gaming experience. While Dark Souls III isn't primarily an online game, there are still abundant elements to enjoy.

It wasn't just the PvP mode that was snatched away and locked. Social services like in-game communication were also stopped, and the only content the players could access was offline.

This news will be excellent for the thousands of loyal fans who still play Dark Souls III daily. Restrictions on online services have reduced the concurrent players on PC. The game's restoration will likely see a revival in the player count. It also remains to be seen when normalcy returns for the first two releases of the trilogy.

