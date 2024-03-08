Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26: Frieren and Fern pass the second test

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26, The Height of Magic, was released on March 8, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon TV in Japan. The episode showcased Frieren and Fern's combined efforts against the former's clone. Additionally, the episode delved into the other mages strategizing to fight the other clones.

One of the highlights of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 was how Madhouse dexterously blended high-action with dialogues. The animation quality also brought alive the iconic moments and showcased the full potential of Frieren and Fern. At the same time, Ubel truly shone in the latest episode.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 highlights: The mages team up to battle other clones

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 picks up the events from the previous episode and begins with the elven mage and her apprentice, Fern, combating Frieren's clone. It is revealed that Fern's Zoltraak wasn't enough to defeat it.

Following that, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 switches to another location, where Lawine, Richter, Denken, and others strategize to deal with the other clones. Denken reveals that Methode has figured out the exact locations of the clones.

As such, the imperial mage suggests splitting up and taking on the clones before they can gather at the depths of the dungeon. The mages also choose whom they want to face based on their combat abilities.

Methode, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

If there's an enemy they cannot defeat on their own, they plan on fighting it with superior numbers. However, Methode reveals that she cannot detect every clone, such as Sense's, Fern's, and Denken's.

Therefore, she suggests looking for them with an accurate close-range detection method. At that moment, the episode switches to Richter and Lawine, who defeat the clones of Kanne and Lawine. However, they get overwhelmed by a surprise attack from Sense's clone.

Bleeding profusely from their wounds, both Richter and Lawine are forced to break their bottles and forfeit from the exam. Denken reaches the location a fraction too late but realizes that he couldn't have done anything. Ubel also arrives and tells the other mages that she will take care of Sense's clone.

Ubel, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 unveils that Ubel's special spell, Reelseiden, can slash almost anything as long as she can "visualize" cutting through the defense. The original Sense present at the scene reveals that she knows who will win and that it'll be a one-sided battle.

She reminisces how Ubel killed a mage with the "impenetrable defense" at the Third Class Mage Exam held two years ago. Rightly so, the young mage cuts through the Sense's clone's defensive magic and puts an end to the battle.

The mages fight the remaining clones while Fern and Frieren defeat the elven mage's clone

After Ubel's heroics, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 shows Wirbel's group joining the party. Methode informs that she has pinpointed the locations of the remaining "strong" clones, and requests Wirbel and his team to combat Denken's clone.

Meanwhile, she plans on fighting Fern's clone because she feels she can restrict it using her restraint magic. While the mages are actively keeping the clones from infiltrating the dungeon's depth, Frieren and Fern are seen dealing with the strongest clone of the dungeon.

Frieren's ingenious plan creates an opening for Fern, who fires a Zoltraak at the clone. However, she is surprised when the clone launches a never-seen-before attack to push her into a corner.

Frieren vs her clone, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Yet the elven mage anticipated the move, so she swoops behind the clone and fires a decisive spell at point-blank range. After obliterating the clone, both Frieren and Fern destroy the treasure chest, thus bringing the second trial to an end.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 26 ends with Sense announcing everyone, who remained at the dungeon til the end, the winners of the second trial. The elven mage, on the other hand, is seen falling to a mimic, almost in a characteristic fashion.

