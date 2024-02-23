Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24: Frieren discovers her "perfect replica" 

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24, titled Perfect Replicas, was released on February 23, 2024, at 11 pm JST on Nippon TV in Japan. The episode unraveled the mystery surrounding the spawning of the clones in the dungeon and explored the mages' tactics to deal with them.

Embedded with stunning actions and fight sequences, the episode also delved into Ubel and Land's chemistry as they teamed up in the dungeon test. Undoubtedly, the Madhouse Studios has excellently adapted the manga's events into the anime form in the latest Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 highlights: Genau reveals the dungeon's mystery

Genau, as seen in episode 24 (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 kicks off with the previous exam's proctor, Genau, revealing the mystery surrounding the clones. According to him, the dungeon's lord is a water-mirror demon named Spiegel, who can produce perfect clones.

The demon can replicate the physical bodies with the original's mana, strength, and techniques of its targets. Genau also reveals that this is the reason why the dungeon has remained unmapped to this day.

Frieren's clone, as seen in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 (Image via Madhouse)

Being a pacifist, this was the perfect test that Sense could have set. The first exam's proctor further discloses that to defeat the clones without casualties, the mages must analyze themselves and work together as a team.

Elsewhere, Denken and his group take on Frieren's clone. However, the sheer strength of the replica forces them to retreat and think of a strategy.

Ubel and Land team up to take down a clone

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 then switches to Ubel and Land's location, where the duo is seen hiding from Ubel's clone. Land, who is injured, reveals that the fake Ubel has stolen his bottle, so he can't escape from the dungeon.

As a result, his partner offers her own bottle and goes off to fight her clone. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 then exhibits Ubel's battle against her clone, where the former demonstrates immaculate tactics. However, she gets restricted by the clone's magic.

Ubel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

At that moment, Land appears from behind and eliminates the clone. It is revealed that the injured Land was a duplicate made using his spell. Ubel knew about it but still took the risk of fighting the clone alone because she trusted that Land would come to her rescue.

Frieren learns about her clone from Denken and others

Denken, Frieren, and others, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 switches to Denken and other mages' location, where Frieren arrives and learns about her clone. The prospect of fighting her doppelganger excites the elven mage and she appreciates the dungeon test.

The aspiring First-Class Mage candidates then discuss the possible strategies to defeat the clone. Richter suggests using restraints or hypnosis magic, but the elven mage reveals that she's immune to both.

Methode, a fellow mage tries a spell on Frieren but it doesn't work. She deduces that a second-class mage named Edel may have a chance to inflict mental magic on the elven mage's clone. However, it can only work if the clone has a "mind."

Edel learns a shocking fact about the clones, while Frieren suggests using brute force against them

Edel, as seen in the episode (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 then switches to a different area where Edel and other mages are seen facing the second exam proctor, Sense's clone. After analyzing her opponent for a while, she demonstrates a hypnosis spell, but it doesn't work.

Edel discovers that the "perfect replicas" don't have a mind. Unable to see a way out, she breaks the bottle to withdraw from the dungeon test. Following that, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 24 shows Wirbel's group taking on several clones.

Soon after, the episode returns to Frieren's location, where the elven mage states that they don't have enough information about the clones. As such, she advises the mages to be prepared for a scenario where the clone doesn't have a mind.

In that case, she feels, they must resort to brute force. At that moment Fern interrupts and tells that she can defeat Frieren if brute force is the way to go. The episode ends with Fern suggesting to come up with a strategy.

