Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21: Frieren vs. Denken ends as the elven mage pass the first exam

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 21 was released on February 2, 2024, at 11:50 pm JST on Nippon TV in Japan. The episode delved into the highly anticipated battle between Frieren and Denken, showcasing their unique abilities.

Aside from that, the episode also explored Kanne and Lawine's resilience, as they skillfully demonstrated their mettle as mages to thwart Richter's plans. Undoubtedly, the episode captivated the audience with Madhouse's incredible animation quality.

The introduction of Serie into the series also added a layer of complexity. Overall, Madhouse has done a wonderful job of capturing the memorable moments from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga in this episode.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 highlights: Frieren defeats Denken and secures the Stille

After a brief recap of the previous episode's events, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 begins with a scene from the past, featuring Frieren, Flamme, and Serie. It is revealed that Flamme was an apprentice of Serie, the great elf wizard.

The golden-haired mage meets Frieren, the apprentice of Flamme, and says that she can ask her whatever spell she wants to know. However, Frieren politely declines the offer because she finds more delight in pursuing magic herself.

This answer somewhat surprises Serie, and she tells Flamme that the elven mage is "no good." However, the legendary mage assures her that her apprentice will one day defeat the Demon King and bring an era of peace.

Back to the present, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 shows Lawine and Kanne demonstrating their spells against Richter. The silver-haired mage casts a thorn of icicle blades but Richter easily counters it using his earth shield.

Following this, he launches an attack at the duo, who tries to defend it but fails. Richter mocks Lawine and Kanne, mentioning how it's almost like "babysitting" them. He then gives them a lecture on the history of magic, explaining why defensive spells don't work against attacks with overwhelming mass.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 then shows Richter asking Lawine and Kanne to stay put. The mage girls realize that although it's raining outside, they cannot make use of it due to the protective barrier.

Following this, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 shifts to Frieren vs. Denken's battle, where the duo is seen unleashing various magic spells at each other. Being an experienced mage, Denken realizes that he will run out of mana if he drags the battle.

As such, he concentrates his magic to release a spell resembling a tornado which later becomes a whirling hellfire. Elsewhere in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21, Genau is seen watching the battle along with Sense. He applauds Denken's "insane" way of fighting.

Sense asks him whether the barrier will be fine. Genau informs that it's not even a question given the Great Mage Serie provided the barrier. However, Sense discloses that "someone" has been analyzing the barrier.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 then resumes the battle between Frieren and Denken. The elfen mage counters the Imperial mage's spells and catches him off guard. Having spent all his mana, Denken gets captured.

At that moment, Frieren asks Laufen to come out from hiding and bring the Stille back. She even threatens to kill Denken if the mage doesn't come. Being a native mage, Laufen falls for the trick, allowing the elven mage to secure the Stille.

Denken then tells the mage that even if she has retrieved the Stille bird, Richter will kill her party members. However, Frieren shocks everyone, including Serie, by shattering the protective barrier.

This leads the rain to fall in the zone and allows Lawine and Kanne to manipulate the rainwater to defeat Richter. Frieren praises the girls and they leave the place to find a secure place to hide.

Denken, however, remains unfazed. He, along with his party members looks around for a Stille bird, when they find a party with a member deceased. Even though he didn't have any mana left, Denken decide to use his fists to battle the group's remaining members to obtain the Stille bird for his team.

Elsewhere in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Fern, Ubel, and Land are seen hiding in a cave. They discuss how they will be competing against one another from the second test onwards. Except for Land, Ubel and Fern then talk about their magic spells.

After the sun sets, the groups assemble for the results. Genau, the exam proctor announces that only 18 mages, or six groups passed the first test. He also informs that the second test will begin in three days.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 ends with Stark speaking to a bartender, revealing how it has been two days since Frieren and Fern went off to the exam. The fact that Fern doesn't get mad at him for staying up late makes him happy yet scared.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.