Boruto fans realizing just how irrelevant Code is thanks to the coming Mitsuki fight

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has progressed considerably and the protagonist has returned in style. The manga also did a great job in creating suspense as the story could go in any direction. With that said, the upcoming chapter will most likely focus on Mitsuki since he seems to have located Boruto, and the two will duke it out.

With these events being covered at the moment, fans are wondering about the relevance of Code. At one point in the manga, he was considered to be an undefeatable threat, especially after he forced Amado to remove his limiters.

Not only does Code fail to be a threat to the protagonist, but also appears to be irrelevant to the overall plot. Fans of the series seem to echo the same sentiment towards this character.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Why Code is being labeled “irrelevant”

At the beginning of the manga, Code is seen gaining access to the Ten Tail. This later developed into the Claw Grime and went on to gain consciousness by devouring certain shinobis. These shinobis are sealed and their chakra is slowly being consumed by these new entities who now identify as the Divine Tree.

This is the latest threat that Masashi Kishimoto introduced in the manga. Before this, Code challenged to take on the protagonist when the latter entered Konohagakure after being on the run for three years.

He not only defeated Code but also managed to do so in just one move. This was almost embarrassing to watch, and was one of the reasons why fans labeled Code “irrelevant.” Also, the role-switching that happened due to Eida’s Omnipotence was brought to the forefront once again. The likes of Amado and Shikamaru seemed to realize that their memories had been altered by some external force.

However, it seems like Mitsuki continues to remain affected by Eida’s ability. He found out Boruto’s location and attacked him with the intent to kill. Fans realized that the fight against Mitsuki would be harder. We do not know the extent of Mitsuki’s abilities post-timeskip, but it’s safe to assume that he would be stronger than his former self.

Fans' reaons for why the fight against Mitsuki will tougher in comparison to Code (Screengrab via X)

Fans are also of the opinion that the fight against Mitsuki would be hard since he didn’t prepare for it. The Rasengan Uzuhiko could have been developed by Boruto specifically for Code. However, it’s unlikely that he prepared for a fight against Mitsuki. Another reason why the fight against Mitsuki would be hard is due to the fact that they’re incredibly close friends.

Eida’s debacle led to Mitsuki assuming that it was Boruto who killed Naruto and Hinata. What Mitsuki didn’t realize is that Naruto was sealed into a dimension where time doesn’t flow, and this was perpetrated by Kawaki. It certainly will be interesting to see just how strong Mitsuki has gotten.

It was evident that he attacked Boruto in his Sage Mode, as shown in the latest chapter. In addition to that fans can expect Orochimaru’s son to have developed new techniques which could be displayed during the fight against his friend. These are some of the reasons why the fight against Mitsuki would be tougher in comparison to the fight against Code shown in the earlier chapters.

