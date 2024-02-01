Chainsaw Man's Himeno joins Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime cast

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the official team behind Frieren: Beyond Journey's End announced that Mariya Ise, renowned for her performance as Himeno from Chainsaw Man, will join the anime's cast as Serie the elf. Along with this information, the character's official visual and the voice actor's comments have also arrived.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime has become a fan-favorite adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's eponymous fantasy adventure manga. The anime premiered on September 29, 2023, with a movie-length episode. At present, the fantasy anime is on its second cour, adapting the First Class Mage Exam arc from the manga.

Mariya Ise, the voice behind Himeno from Chainsaw Man, stars as Serie in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Serie, as seen in the Frieren anime (Image via Madhouse)

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime announced an additional cast for the anime on Thursday, just a day before Episode 21's release. It was revealed that Mariya Ise, better known as Himeno from Chainsaw Man, will voice Serie, the golden-haired elf from the First Class Mage Exam arc.

Aside from Himeno, Mariya Ise has also voiced many other fan-favorite characters, such as Killua Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter, Gojo as a child from Jujutsu Kaisen, Reg from Made In Abyss, Midari Ikishima from Kakegurui, and others.

Himeno, as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Considering her talent as a voice actor, fans believe she will play Serie's role perfectly well. Notably, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End describes Serie as the great elf wizard who founded the Continental Magic Association. She's also renowned as the living grimoire because of her expansive knowledge of magic spells.

Furthermore, the golden-haired elf also considers herself a mage from the mythical era. Interestingly, Serie appeared in Episode 20 during Richter's monologue on the objective of the First Class Mage Exam. There's no doubt that she will become a key character in this ongoing arc.

Besides the cast reveal, the anime's official team also shared a character visual for Serie and comments from the voice actor. The character illustration depicts Serie as a petite mage with long golden hair. She is drawn wearing an off-white robe and shorts. Moreover, she also wears a serene expression on her face.

In her comments, Mariya-san expressed how eager she is to work in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime. She mentioned that the show's "wonderful drama" moved her. As such, she's happy to be a part of the cast. She also asked fans to look forward to Serie's activities in the anime.

Additional information

Keiichiro Saito is directing Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime at Madhouse Studios, with Tomohiro Suzuki handling the role of the series composer. Reiko Nagsawa is designing the characters, while Evan Call is composing the music.

The anime explores the journey of an elven mage named Frieren, who wants to comprehend the sacred human bonds after failing to do so during her time at the Hero's party. In this journey, she finds many companions and unravels complexities she didn't know existed.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.