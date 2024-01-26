Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20: Denken confronts Frieren

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 aired on January 26, 2024, and mainly adapted the confrontation between Wirbel's and Fern's parties. The episode mainly fleshed out and conveyed information about Wirbel's background and his way of thinking while also displaying Fern's magical prowess.

The anime is currently listed for 28 episodes and is set to end after completely adapting the First Class Mage Exam arc. Although episode 20 mainly focused on fights, episode 21 will mark the finale of stage 1 of the exams, and it will end with Denken's final stand.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Freiren anime series.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20 highlights

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20: Wirbel (Image via Studio MADHOUSE)

In Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20, the intense battles within the magical examination continue to unfold. Land faces off against Scharf, a third-class mage, in a field of flowers where petals are transformed into lethal steel blades.

Despite receiving a shallow cut, Land strategizes to face the ongoing spell. Simultaneously, Fern engages in a fierce battle with Ehre, a second-class mage, showcasing adept defensive and offensive spells.

However, as the conflict progresses, Ehre begins to sense a seasoned mage in Fern, raising questions about her capabilities. In another part of the exam, Wirbel confronts Übel, utilizing cleaving magic to cut down trees. While Wirbel detects a weakness in Übel's magic, he taunts her, revealing the range of her abilities.

Meanwhile, Fern continues her relentless onslaught against Ehre, pushing her to the brink. Wirbel, restraining Übel with powerful magic, unveils his ability to seal movement within his line of sight. As the tension escalates, Wirbel's reluctance to kill Übel surfaces, sparking a discussion about his past experiences and the nature of his magical abilities.

The narrative shifts back to Land, who cleverly outmaneuvers Scharf, showcasing his strategic prowess. The scenes transition between the various battles, emphasizing the complex dynamics between characters. Wirbel's encounter with Übel adds layers to his character, showcasing a glimpse of the internal conflicts within the Northern Magic Corps.

In a surprising turn of events, Fern intervenes in Wirbel and Übel's confrontation, holding Wirbel at staff point and proposing a deal. Wirbel, taken aback by Fern's ability to conceal her mana, realizes she was the one who captured the Stille.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 20: Denken (Image via Studio MADHOUSE)

The episode then shifts to Laufen as she utilizes her magic to evade Frieren and her party. At the same time, Genau, within a protective barrier, engages in conversation with Sense, the proctor for the second exam. They discuss the unpredictable nature of the exam and Genau's belief in the value of luck and strength.

Meanwhile, Frieren confronts Denken and Richter, learning about the privilege granted to first-class mages by Serie. Richter unveils a ruthless plan to eliminate one of Frieren's party members. As the battle unfolds, Denken expresses his indifference towards the coveted privilege, emphasizing his joy in the pursuit of magic.

Final thoughts

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 20 brilliantly adapts chapters 41, 42, and 43 of the manga, seamlessly blending in anime-original scenes, notably enhancing the intensity of the fights. The upcoming episode promises the climactic showdown between Frieren and Denken, marking Frieren's long-awaited reunion with Serie. Expect potential insights into Denken's character in episode 21.