Chainsaw Man creator's one-shot manga reportedly getting an anime adaptation

Chainsaw Man manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back one-shot manga is reportedly getting an anime adaptation. This report has been based on the fact that a domain for the same got registered, hinting at a possible anime adaptation for the same.

Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back manga is a 143-page one-shot web manga. It was published on Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ online platform on July 19, 2021. The manga was later compiled as a single volume and released by manga publisher Shueisha on September 3, 2021.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Look Back manga.

Chainsaw Man manga creator's Look Back one-shot manga series is reportedly set to receive an anime adaptation. No official announcements have been made by the manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, publisher Shueisha, or any animation studio. However, a website domain "http://lookback-anime.com" was recently registered, hinting at a possible anime adaptation.

No other hints other than the website domain have been made available to the fans. That said, one can assume the upcoming anime to either be an original video animation (OVA) or a movie. This is because the Look Back manga is only 143 pages long, making the source material scarce for an anime series.

Additionally, one can also speculate that MAPPA will be animating the anime. However, this speculation is solely based on MAPPA CEO Manabu Ohtsuka's love for Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's works and his wish to adapt every one of them.

What is Look Back manga about?

Look Back manga is a story about two girls, namely Ayumu Fujino and Kyomoto. Fujino was widely known in her school for making four-panel manga strips for the school newspaper. However, one day, her teacher asked her to give one of her manga strip slots to another student, a shut-in named Kyomoto.

While Fujino generously gave one of her slots away, she soon felt challenged by Kyomoto, who was superior to her in drawing. Such a development saw Fujino try her best to become better at art. Unfortunately, she never surpassed Kyomoto and eventually ended up giving up.

When graduation day finally arrived, Fujino was asked to deliver Kyomoto's graduation certificate to her. While she was reluctant to do so, Fujino decided to go to Kyomoto's home. There, she happened to draw another four-panel manga as a joke. However, that manga happened to change the two girls' lives most unpredictably.