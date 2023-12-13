7 women-centric manga recommended by Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto

One of the biggest supporters of women-centric manga amongst contemporary industry creators is none other than Chainsaw Man mangaka and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Fujimoto is highly regarded for how he portrays women in his series, with the true protagonist of his series’ second part arguably being high school girl Asa Mitaka rather than Denji.

Likewise, fans of Fujimoto’s work(s) are often curious to know what women-centric manga he is specifically a fan of or would recommend to readers of his own series. Thankfully, Fujimoto has recommended a collection of seven such series in various interviews and other formats.

Disclaimer: Some of the below series depict violent and extremely sensitive s*xual content. Reader's discretion and research is advised.

Chainsaw Man mangaka’s recommendations for women-centric manga series include Claymore, Yotsuba, and more

1) My Broken Mariko

The cover of the women-centric manga My Broken Mariko (Image via Kadokawa)

One of the lesser-known women-centric mangas available in the industry, My Broken Mariko by Waka Hirako is a truly gripping story focusing on Tomoyo Shiino. The series opens up with Shiino learning that her lifelong best friend, the titular Mariko, has tragically taken her own life. Many fans call this series painful and beautiful, attributing to its unflinching look at some of life’s more brutal aspects.

That being said, there are some trigger warnings due to this fearless approach to the series’ subject matter. While the series isn’t for everyone, those comfortable enough with the above to read it will find a moving and memorable story within. Likewise, those who push through the series’ more intense and difficult moments will find a rewarding conclusion waiting for them at the journey’s end.

2) Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou

Alpha, the protagonist of the women-centric Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou manga, as seen in the series' official artwork (Image via Kodansha)

Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou is a post-apocalyptic manga from author and illustrator Hitoshi Ashinano. However, unlike most post-apocalyptic manga, this women–centric manga series is set in a peaceful world which has recovered from whatever the unspecified cataclysm was. One heavily emphasized consequence of this apocalypse is that humanity is slowly dying off.

Likewise, the series follows Alpha Hatsuseno, an android who runs an out-of-the-way coffee shop on the coast of Japan’s Miura Peninsula. The series is mainly set up as an episodic slice-of-life story, leading to a tame, peaceful, and pleasant read. While some sensitive content is within, it’s nevertheless an extremely enjoyable and relatively easy read.

3) School Back

The women-centric manga series School Back is the youngest and one of the most unique recommendations from Chainsaw Man mangaka, Fujimoto (Image via Shogakukan)

School Back is a recently debuted and ongoing manga from author and illustrator Kokoro Onodera, published in Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry magazine. The series revolves around Fushimi, a janitor at a high school. However, kids at the high school often find their way to her when they need of help.

Likewise, the women-centric manga series is slice-of-life and episodic, revolving around Fushimi and offering a message on the importance of seeking help from others with life’s problems. While some sensitive subject material is within, the series is relatively tame overall based on what has been published so far.

4) Claymore

The women-centric manga Claymore's recognizability and popularity stems from its associated anime adaptation (Image via Shueisha)

Likely the most well-known women-centric manga series on this list, Claymore is a dark fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Norihiro Yagi. The series revolves around Clare, a half-human and half-Yoma hybrid created by The Organization to kill full Yoma. The Yoma are humanoid shape-shifters that feed on humans. Warriors like Clare are referred to as Claymores for their claymore-style swords or “Silver-eyed Witches” due to their silver eyes.

The series’ overarching narrative direction is typical of the dark fantasy manga, serving as a gripping fantasy story focused on living in a kill-or-be-killed world. Likewise, while the action, gore, and some subject matter are somewhat over the top and sensitive, the series is praised for its story, which explains the Chainsaw Man mangaka Fujimoto’s recommendation.

5) Yotsuba

The titular protagonist of the women-centric manga series Yotsuba as seen in the series' official artwork (Image via ASCII Media Works)

Likely the second most well-known women-centric manga series on this list, Yotsuba comes from author and illustrator Kiyohiko Azuma. The series first debuted in January 2003 and is still regularly serialized today. The story follows the titular five-year-old protagonist, Yotsuba Koiwai, an energetic, cheerful, curious, odd, and quirky girl whose naivete is the premise of the series’ humorous stories, which see her learn about everyday things.

The series has been called iconic, charming, and a wonderful experience, further explaining the recommendation from Chainsaw Man mangaka Fujimoto. Many readers and fans of Yotsuba go as far as to call the self-contained and episodic slice-of-life series nostalgic, saying anyone who picks it up will find themselves laughing and reminiscing about childhood while reading.

6) Majo

The women-centric manga Majo is linked not by narratives but by themes (Image via Shogakukan)

Majo is a unique entry on this list but is nevertheless a women-centric manga series written and illustrated by Daisuke Igarashi. Translated into English as Witches, the series is full of short stories set in the same universe surrounding witches. Rather than using an overarching plot or narrative as a connecting thread, the stories are linked thematically.

The series is often described as an anthology of dark and disturbing fairy tales, which is a colorful description. However, it’s also said to be a fantastic read for those who would be fans of such a narrative approach. While there is some graphic content within, those who can stomach the series should give it a try.

7) Nausicaa

Titular princess protagonist of the women-centric manga series Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind as seen in the manga's official artwork (Image via Tokuma Shoten)

The women-centric manga, a critically acclaimed Studio Ghibli film, is based on author and illustrator Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, a beloved women-centric manga series. Often shortened to Nausicaa, the series ran from February 1982 to March 1994 and focused on the titular teenage princess and her adventures.

The manga is set in the same world ravaged by ecological disasters that fans of the film are familiar with. Those who’ve seen the film will even recognize the opening arcs of the manga series as what was adapted into the movie. While there is some sensitive material within, this recommendation from the Chainsaw Man mangaka is one that nearly everyone can enjoy.

