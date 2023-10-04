A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime announces 2024 release window and more

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the staff for the A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime announced a 2024 release window for the series, as well as their main production staff. The series announced this news alongside the release of a key visual, which features central characters Sara Da Odin and Sosuke Kaburaya.

The A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime series will serve as the television anime adaptation of author Yomi Hirasaka and illustrator Kantoku’s original light novel series of the same name. Unlike most other popular light novel series, Hirasaka and Kantoku’s story did not start out as a Shosetsuka ni Naro web novel, instead immediately being serialized as a light novel.

While the A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime has yet to announce its main cast, this will likely be the next major piece of news that the series announces in the coming weeks and months. Given the timing of this latest announcement and the information within, fans can likely expect the series to premiere sometime in mid-2024, or the Summer 2024 season.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime set to be animated by Synergy SP and Studio Comet

As mentioned above, the A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime series is slated to premiere in 2024, according to the latest news announcement from the series’ staff. Fans can expect the release date to be announced in late 2023 or early 2024, considering that neither cast announcements nor trailers have been released for the series yet.

Masafumi Sato is directing the series at Synergy SP and Studio Comet, who are handling the animation of the series. Original author Hirasaka is personally overseeing and writing the series scripts alongside Kenichi Yamashita. Kazuhiro Fukuchi is designing the characters for the anime series. Per the latest news, the series is slated to premiere on TBS and other Japanese network channels in 2024.

Hirasaka and Kantoku’s original light novel series first launched in October 2021 and most recently shipped their fifth volume in Japan on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. At the time of this article’s writing, none of the series’ volumes have been officially translated and released in English. Illustrator Kotaro Yamada launched a manga adaptation on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry website in September 2022, where it is still ongoing.

The story centers on Sosuke Kaburaya, a poor detective who meets Sara Da Odin while tailing someone for work one day. According to Sara, she’s a princess from another world with magical powers. The two start living together, with Sara quickly becoming familiar with modern Japan. A female knight from Sara’s world named Livia Do Udis also appears and enjoys Japan. The story follows the lives of these three while also shifting focus to other characters.

