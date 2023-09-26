Goodnight Punpun manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Goodnight Punpun manga by Inio Asano is a great example of how much the medium can push the envelope and how there is a story for everybody in this market. The series, starring the titular character Punpun, is a coming-of-age tale that can feel weird because of Asano's artistic choices, but is also extremely compelling while offering a protagonist that is relatable.

The series had 13 volumes and ran from 2007 to 2013 while being fairly underrated, which is a shame because Goodnight Punpun is one of those manga titles that should be read at least once.

Its unique and somewhat dark take on growing older is something that can strike a chord with a lot of people and Punpun and Aiko Tanaka's love story deserves a lot more attention in the romance portion of the manga community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Goodnight Punpun manga.

All the details about the Goodnight Punpun manga

Where to read

The Goodnight Punpun manga is highly regarded by experts in the field, so the good news for people who want to give it a chance is that it has very easy access. Shogakukan, the publishing company in charge of releasing the series back in the day, have an app called MangaONE, where people can download and read all the series in their catalog.

While 13 volumes can be a daunting commitment at first when it comes to starting with such a unique take and art style, it is definitely worth it. Plus, considering how some highly regarded manga series have over 20 volumes and even more in some cases, the Goodnight Punpun manga having thirteen is a lot easier to digest.

What to expect

The incredible thing about the series is the fact that it has such an easy plot but Asano executes it in a way that feels extremely gut-wrenching and memorable, which is the manga's greatest strength. It turns a typical love story and coming-of-age tale into something that sticks in the mind of every single reader, which is why it is so highly regarded by most people who have read it.

Punpun Onodera is the protagonist of the Goodnight Punpun manga and the story focuses on his life - from adolescence until he gets older. During most of the series, he is paired with Aiko Tanaka, who is his main love interest and also serves to mark an even greater contrast between Punpun and the rest of the world.

Asano also depicts the protagonist as a bird when the series starts and later on in other forms as a way to make the character more relatable to the audience. The story focuses on his many different failures to connect with others and how nothing goes right in his life, which is depicted in the several mental and emotional hardships he has to go through as the series progresses.

The series also focuses on many of Punpun's friends and how they live their lives, which is another source for contrast and comparisons with the protagonists. As he grows older, the pain and sadness he feels becomes a lot more prominent, with the audience serving as his companion through all of these hardships.

Final thoughts

The Goodnight Punpun manga is certainly no easy read: The way it combines very human events and emotions with a raw way of storytelling is something that can definitely strike a chord with most of its audience.

However, Punpun's journey through life is very memorable and it is the kind of story that no one forgets upon reading it, which is something that everybody should try at least once.

