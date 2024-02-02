Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22 will be released on February 9, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST on Nippon Television in Japan. After that, the episode will be available for streaming in English subs on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Bilibili, and other popular streaming platforms.

The previous episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End explored the elven mage's battle against the Imperial Mage, Denken. She demonstrated her experince to comprehensively defeat the latter, and secure the Stille.

On the other hand, Lawine and Kanne also proved their mettle by defeating Richter. With both Frieren and Fern's team passing the first test, fans are excited to find out what happens next in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22 release date and time for all regions

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22, titled Future Enemies, will stick to its usual schedule and be released on February 9, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST on NTV (Nippon Television) in Japan. However, global fans outside Japan can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 9 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, February 9 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 9 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 9 12 pm British Summer Time Friday, February 9 4 pm Central European Standard Time Friday, February 9 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 9 9:30 pm Philippines Time Friday, February 9 11 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 10 12:30 am

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22

Serie, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Anime enthusiasts living outside Japan can catch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22 on the Crunchyroll platform after it broadcasts on Japanese networks. However, they would need to be subscribed to Crunchyroll to stream the episode.

Besides Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22 can also be watched on Netflix, iQIYI, Aniplus Asia, Muse Asia, and other platforms in selected regions.

Recap of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 21 opens with a scene from the past, where Serie tells the Frieren to ask her whatever magic spells she desires to know. However, the elven mage doesn't do that because the pursuit of magic itself gives her the greatest joy.

Back to the present, the episode shows Frieren engaged in a battle against Denken. The veteran mage demonstrates his magic which Frieren effortlessly counters. Elsewhere, Richter uses his mass based on magic against Lawine and Kanne to break their defenses.

He reveals the weakness of defensive magic spells and warns against using them. The episode then shows Genau and Sense discussing the Frieren vs Denken battle. The exam proctor is surprised by the elven mage's resilience and ability to stand against Denken.

Frieren defeats Denken (Image via Madhouse)

Following a successive usage of spells, the Imperial mage finally runs out of mana and concedes his defeat. Frieren then asks Laufen to surrender and hand over the stolen Stille.

She even threatens to kill Denken. Laufen, being a naive mage, falls into the trap and gets captured. At that moment, the elven mage demonstrates her magic to break the barrier placed by Serie's magic.

This allows rain to fall, which Kanne and Lawine use to their advantage to defeat Richter. Although Denken's team loses the battle against Frieren's team, they later find a team with one of their members deceased.

Frieren demonstrating her magic (Image via Madhouse)

Denken, who didn't have any mana left, duels fist to fist and secures the Stille from them. On the other hand, the episode shows Fern and her team, hiding inside a cave. After the completion of the exam, they all assemble, and Genau announces that only 18 mages, i.e., six parties passed the first test.

What to expect in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22

Frieren, as seen in episode 21 (Image via Madhouse)

Since the latest installment of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime adapted chapters 44 and 45 from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga, fans can expect the next episode to cover the next two or three chapters.

In other words, the next episode will likely show Frieren and Fern reuniting with Stark. Other mages, including Denken, Ubel, Richter, Laufen, and others will also appear, preparing for the second test. Besides that, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 22 will also reveal the exam proctor for the second test.

