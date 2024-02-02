The Witch and the Beast episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Witch and the Beast episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 1:28 am JST on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan. Following the broadcast, the episode will be available worldwide for streaming on Crunchyroll, Bilbili, and other platforms.

The previous episode of The Witch and the Beast introduced two other members of the Order of Magical Resonance, named Phanora Kristoffel and her "servant", Johan. They were recommended by Ashaf on a case related to Necromancy.

While Phanora and Johan unearthed riveting facts about the case, the episode ended on an enticing cliffhanger with the servant's fate in question. As such, fans are awaiting the release of The Witch and the Beast episode 5 to find out what happens next.

The Witch and the Beast Episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Witch and the Beast episode 5, titled Beauty and Death: Final Act, will be broadcast on TBS and BS11 networks in Japan on February 9, 2024, at 1:28 am JST. However, international audiences can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 8 11:15 am Central Standard Time Thursday, February 8 1:15 pm Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 8 2:15 pm Brazil Standard Time Thursday, February 8 4:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 8 7:15 pm Central European Time Thursday, February 8 8:15 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 9 12:45 am Philippines Standard Time Friday, February 9 3:15 am Australian Central Standard Time Friday, February 9 4:45 am

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast Episode 5

A woman who gets turned into an undead in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Global fans outside Japan can stream The Witch and the Beast episode 5 on the Crunchyroll platform, along with several other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup, after the episode's broadcast on Japanese networks.

However, fans would require a subscription to watch the episode on Crunchyroll. Aside from Crunchyroll, The Witch and the Beast episode 5 can also be streamed on Aniplus, Bilbili Global, and iQIYI, in selected regions.

Recap of The Witch and the Beast Episode 4

Expand Tweet

Episode 4 begins with the narrator describing necromancy and a necromancer's role in resurrecting the dead. Following this, the episode shows Ashaf and Guideau speaking to a client, assuring her to contact the Order of Magical Resonance if a magic-related case comes up.

At that moment, they notice an "undead" running towards them. Ashaf takes care of the threat and lets the police handle the rest. It is disclosed that an undead can get out of control if left without maintenance from a necromancer.

Ashaf, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The authorities inform him that there are several cases such as this. Since Ashaf and Guideau aren't experts on cases regarding necromancy, they recommend an enigmatic duo. Following this, the episode introduces Phanora Kristoffel and her servant Johan.

The necromancy specialist duo finds out that an unregistered necromancer, whom Phanora calls a Stray, has been consistently raising deceased people to life as undead without their permission. She also divulges several interesting facts on necromancy.

Phanora and Johan, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Elsewhere, a woman is seen crying over the burial ground of her deceased beloved. A person appears and assures her that they will use necromancy to bring him back. The mysterious figure also compliments the girl's red hair.

Back to the office, Phanora brings out a magical lantern to attract the undead. To everyone's shock, numerous resurrected undead appear and they break through the glass to enter the room. Thankfully, Johan takes care of them on Phanora's behalf.

Phanora explaining the types of undead (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The necromancy-specialist woman then reveals that there are three types of undead, namely auto, semi-auto, and manual. She mentions that the lantern only attracts auto or semi-auto ones.

However, she cannot fathom as to why the necromancer resurrected them in the first place. Yet Johan discovers that every undead has red hair, which becomes a vital clue to solving the mystery.

The mansion, as seen in the episode (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Following the undead's trail, the duo, accompanied by their client, arrives at an abandoned mansion, where several resurrected beings confront them. The main perpetrator uses a manual undead to speak to Phanora and others and asks to follow some instructions.

At that moment, the client shockingly notices that her deceased wife has also been turned into an undead. The necromancer then orders an undead to severely injure Johan so that they can get information out of Phanora. The episode ends with the red-haired undead asking them to come inside the house.

What to expect in The Witch and the Beast episode 5

Phanora Kristoffel, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Given the latest installment covered chapters 6 and 7 from Kosuke Satake's dark fantasy manga, fans can expect The Witch and the Beast episode 5 to adapt the next two chapters.

In other words, The Witch and the Beast episode 5 will conclude the Beauty and Death case, and reveal the actual motive of the necromancer. Besides that, fans can also expect to see a different side of Phanora and Johan.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.