The Witch and the Beast anime reveals release date, theme songs, and more with new trailer

On Monday, December 18, 2023, The Witch and the Beast anime unveiled a new promotional video and key visual, announcing the show's release date, broadcast details, theme song artists, and additional cast. According to the official announcement, the anime is set to premiere on January 11, 2024.

The Witch and the Beast anime is based on the eponymous dark fantasy manga, written and illustrated by Kousake Satake. The manga began serialization on Young Magazine the 3rd before shifting to Monthly Young Magazine. Notably, 10 volumes have been published as of this writing.

On December 18, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Witch and the Beast anime revealed a new trailer, according to which the anime will be released on January 11, 2024, on TBS, BS11, and other channels in Japan. Global audiences can stream the episodes on Crunchyroll.

Notably, the promotional video features additional characters who were not seen before. It also teases the anime's captivating action-fantasy plot, heightening fans' anticipation for the series. Notably, the short clip ends with the release date's reveal, following a series of stunning action sequences.

A still from the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Besides the premiere date, the promotional video shared details regarding the anime's opening and ending theme songs. Soku ni Naru, a renowned rock band from Japan, performs the opening song, Soumonka, while Yoshino Nanjo sings the ending theme, Hikari no Trill, or Trill of Light.

The names of the six new additional cast members have also been unveiled. Miyu Tomita, better known as Karane from the 100 Girlfriends anime, stars as Helga Velvet, while Rintaro Nishi performs Magic Sword Ashugan's role.

The new key visual for the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Akira Ishida joins the cast as Matt Cougar, while Kazuhiro Yamaji, better known as Kenny Ackerman from Attack on Titan, plays the Executioner in this anime. Other newly announced cast members include Kousei Hirota as Farmas and Yu Kobayashi as Lowell.

Apart from the trailer, The Witch and the Beast anime unveiled a new key visual. The captivating illustration features Phanora Christofle, a member of the Demon Sound Church, and her assistant, Johan. Set against a clear blue sky and buildings as the background, the visual builds excitement for the series.

Cast and staff for The Witch and the Beast anime

A still from the in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Under Yokohama Animation Lab's production, Takayumi Hamana is directing The Witch and the Beast anime with Yuichiro Momose writing the scripts. Natsumi Tabuch is composing the series' music, while Hiroya Iijima is designing the characters.

As previously announced, Yo Taichi stars as Guideau, while Toshiyuki Morikawa, better known as Julius Novachrono from Black Clover, plays Ashaf's role. Yoko Hikasa lends her voice to Ione, while Noriko Shibasaki features as Mary's voice actor.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Hidenobu Kiuchi as Reuben Cole

Junko Minagawa as Keira Haines

Atsushi Kousaka as Shulk

Takuma Terashima as Loran

Saori Hayami as Phanora Christolfe

Ryota Ohsaka as Loran

Nozomu Sasaki as Dead Spirit Magician

Hozumi Goda as Jeff Enker

Guideau, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Witch and the Beast anime follows a dark fantasy story centered in a town where Guideau, a feral girl, and Ashraf, a man carrying a coffin on his back, arrive. Upon their arrival, the ominous pair finds that the town is a thrall to a witch.

With the power of elocution, she has convinced the town's subjects that she's their hero. As such, the narrative sees Gudeau and Ashraf's unique adventure in this setting, where they have the score to settle with the Witch. Moreover, they won't hesitate to eliminate anyone who stands in their way.

