The Witch and the Beast: Everything to know about the manga and the anime adaptation

The Witch and the Beast is a manga series illustrated and written by Kousuke Satake. This is one of those underrated manga series that hasn’t received a ton of attention. But the storytelling and art style are incredible, making it an entertaining read. The manga is currently on a hiatus due to the mangaka’s declining health.

The anime adaptation of The Witch and the Beast was also announced a couple of months ago. A trailer was also released in July 2023, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect when the anime adaptation is released.

The Witch and the Beast: Important details surrounding the manga and anime adaptation

Anime adaptation trailer, release window, and cast

On July 13, 2023, The Witch and the Beast’s trailer and a key visual were revealed. The trailer also revealed some important details about the main cast and the staff that will be working on this series. The announcement also revealed that the anime adaptation is set to debut sometime in January 2024. While the exact release date wasn’t revealed, official sources will update in the next few months.

The series has two protagonists who will be voiced by Yo Taichi and Toshiyuki Morikawa. The former will voice Guideau, a young girl with the eyes of a beast and long fangs. Yo Taichi is a talented voice actor who also lent her voice to Emperor in Akame ga KILL!

Ashaf, a rather gentle and well-mannered man with a coffin on his back, will be voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa. He is a seasoned veteran who has played Julius Novachrono in Black Clover, Kagaya Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer, and Enel in One Piece.

Takayuki Hamana is directing the anime adaptation of The Witch and the Beast. Yokohama Animation Lab is the studio tasked with the adaptation, and Hiroya Iijima will be responsible for the character design.

Details about the manga

A still from The Witch and the Beast manga (Image via Kousuke Satake/Monthly Young Magazine)

The Witch and the Beast manga falls under the fantasy/horror genre. The art style also complements the genre owing to the dark atmospheric illustrations repeated throughout the series.

The story of The Witch and the Beast follows Guideau and Ashaf, who are in a town and encounter a woman claiming to be their hero. While the vast majority believe her, this ominous pair know the true identity of this entity - a witch who cursed Guideau. The pair are on a quest for vengeance, and they will not rest until the scores are settled.

This manga title has a total of 10 volumes at the moment. Initially, it was serialized in Young Magazine the 3rd before it moved to Monthly Young Magazine. All 10 volumes are available on multiple platforms. Kodansha offers both paperback and digital versions of all the volumes. Fans can also purchase physical copies on BookWalker.

The serialization began in 2016, and the manga is still ongoing. However, as stated earlier, the series is on a hiatus, and the release date has not yet been announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the same.

