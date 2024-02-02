10 most popular anime with no second season, ranked

An anime with no second season, despite it being good, is something that anime fandoms usually despise the most. This has become a recurring theme recently as almost 50 anime series get released each season, and only 1-2% of those receive a sequel adaptation.

To receive a sequel adaptation, the series should be well-received amongst the fandom. It also needs to see an increase in sales for the source material of this anime along with the schedule of the production team. It also needs the voice actors to be free for the upcoming year so that there could be some planning done for the sequel.

Sadly, there are a lot of anime with no second season adaptations. Some of these include popular series that are well received amongst the fandom but are still branded an anime with no second season adaptation.

No Game No Life, High School of the Dead, and 8 other anime with no second season

10) Kaichou wa Maid-sama!

Misaki (left) and Uzui (right) as seen in the anime with no second season (Image via J.C. Staff)

Kaichou wa Maid-sama (or Maid-sama) is a rom-com anime series that ended in 2010 and is an anime with no second season. The series was well-received amongst the fandom, with some fans even considering this anime the best romcom anime series. The source of this series has concluded (on its 98th chapter), which means there is enough material for a sequel adaptation.

The story is centered around Misaki, a model student who is the student council president, and everyone is scared of her. One day, Usui, the most handsome boy in her school finds out that she is working in a maid cafe to help her single mother raise her siblings.

So, as Misaki doesn't want the school to know of this, she keeps this a secret with Usui, which slowly results in them closing up and falling in love with each other. Will they be able to keep Misaki's secret from the school until they graduate?

9) Talentless Nana

Nana (left) and Nanao (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Bridge)

Talentless Nana is another anime with no second season announcement, that is a mystery anime series that completed its airing in December 2020. The source of this series has 11 volumes published, meaning it has enough chapters for a sequel adaptation.

The story takes place in a fantasy world where Nana and Kyouya transfer to a new school, and mysterious disappearances start to happen. Nana develops an odd interest in Nanao, the student with no powers, and tries to save him from bullying. As the plotline progresses, we see Nana acting very suspiciously.

8) Claymore

Clay (right) and Raki (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Claymore is an action-fantasy anime with no second season announcement since it ended in September 2007. Fans speculate that the reason for this could be because the source (the manga) was on hiatus for a long time. The manga series completed its serialization in October 2014 with 159 chapters.

The story centers around Clay, a half-human half-youma (demon), who travels from village to village exterminating vile youma. In one village, after taking down the youma, Clay is accompanied by Raki, a boy whose family died during the youma attack. Together, they travel the world, saving others from these dangerous demons.

7) My Little Monster

Shizuka (right) and Haru (left) as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

A rom-com series that ended in December 2012 and is an anime with no second season adaptation, My Little Monster was one of the spotlight series of its time. The anime adaptation adapted less than 20 chapters of the manga, which makes the rest of the number of chapters in the manga (55 chapters) enough for a sequel adaptation.

The story follows Shizuku, a girl who is a bookworm, as she tries to become a model student just like her mother. One day, she is assigned a task to deliver notes to her suspended classmate Haru, the delinquent. As soon as they meet, Haru feels like Shizuku will be her best friend as their vibes match. As they start to spend time together, some new feelings start to emerge.

6) The God of High School

Jin Mori (right) and Han Daewi (left) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

One of the most anticipated manhwa adaptations of its time, The God of High School, is an action-supernatural series that ended in September 2020. It has been an anime with no second season announcement despite its source material completing its serialization with 569 chapters.

The God of High School follows Jin Mori, Han Daewi, and Yu Mi-Ra as they compete in this competition called 'The God of High School' to be declared the strongest.

5) High School of the Dead

Takeshi (right) and Rei (left) as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

An anime with no second season adaptation because its source's author (manga) passed away, High School of the Dead is an action-horror anime series that ended in September 2010. Fans presume that due to the author's absence during the anime adaptation, the studio decided not to adapt the manga series further.

The series takes place in a post-apocalyptic world raided by zombies, where Rei and Takashi spend every day trying to be safe from these undead monsters. Together with a few other people, will they be able to survive until a viable solution has been found for this apocalypse?

4) Hyouka

Chitanda (left) and Oreki (right) as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

Hyouka is a mystery anime series that ended in September 2012. It is based on a novel series of the same name and is an anime with no second season adaptation. The reason for this as speculated by fans is that it is hard to adapt a novel series (unlike a light novel or manga series) because there are no illustrations to work with.

The story of Hyouka is centered around Oreki, a high school boy who hates interacting with others and wishes to spend a silent life. Unfortunately, a lively girl named 'Chitanda' enters his life who loves exploring and seeing how things happen. Will Oreki be able to handle her presence in his everyday life?

3) Blue Spring Ride

Futaba (right) and Kou (left) as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Blue Spring Ride is one of the most famous and fan-favorite romance anime series. It ended in September 2014 and is an anime with no second season announcement. It later received an OVA adaptation but didn't cover the story until the end. The source (manga) completed its serialization with 53 chapters.

The story centers around Kou and Futaba, reuniting after being little in their new high school. Kou is also Futaba's first curse, so she now tries to get into a relationship. However, when they were apart, Kou developed a serious personality that was hard to interact with. Will Futaba's first love story lead to a happy ending?

2) Nichijou (Everyday)

Hakase (left) and Nano (right) as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

Considered by anime fans one of the best comedy series, Nichijou completed its airing in September 2011. The anime series didn't adapt all the source material (manga) and missed some stories between chapters, but it is still an anime with no second season announcement.

Nichijou is a non-episodic series that follows the story of some characters as they discover something about each other and their surroundings every day (as the title of this series means 'everyday')

1) No Game No Life

Sora (left) and Shiro (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The series that started the anime with no second season trend, according to fans, No Game No Life is a fantasy-comedy series that received love from fans across the world. The series completed its airing in 2014 and is an anime with no second season adaptation. Fans think this is due to its source (light novel) not having enough chapters to adapt.

The series follows Sora and Shiro, two step-siblings who are known as ' ' (blank) in the gaming world. No player in this world can beat them, so calling them 'the Gods of Gaming' would be a fitting title. Ironically, the God of the gaming world 'Tet' challenges them to online chess and after a tough playing session, they win against him.

Now, Tet wants them in his gaming world, where games decide everything, whether it be inheriting a throne or anything else. Will ' ' be able to show this gaming God what they have in this world where they belonged since the day they were born?