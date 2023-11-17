10 best romance anime movies everyone must watch

The world of animated storytelling undoubtedly contains some of the best romance anime movies. By diving into the realm of human connections, emotions, and the enigma of love, this genre has delivered some of the most heartfelt and compelling stories over the past few years.

Romance anime films have a unique ability to capture the essence of love while telling a touching story, which tugs at the heartstrings of audiences all over the world. Their complex narratives, breathtaking visuals, and emotionally resonant characters make this genre stand out in the realm of animated storytelling. With that said, here is a list of the best romance anime movies that everyone should watch.

10 best romance anime movies of all time

1) A Whisker Away

A Whisker Away(image via Studio Colorido)

A Whisker Away (also known as Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu) is a touching and emotional anime film that was released in 2020. One of the best romance anime movies in recent years, this heartwarming tale explores the themes of love, identity, and the complexity of human emotions.

The story follows a high-spirited and energetic high school girl named Miyo Sasaki, who has a huge crush on a boy in her class, Kento Hinode. However, her attempts to get his attention and woo him often end in failure, as he turns her down at every turn. One day, she discovers a mask that lets her transform into a cat, and the first thing she does in her new form is visit Kento. This time, however, Kento befriends her and quickly bonds with her.

While everything seems to be going well for Miyo, one day she learns that the more time she spends in her new form, the more she will lose her identity as a human, thereby risking being trapped in her cat form forever. This film beautifully captures the complexity of human desires and one's longing for acceptance and is highly regarded by fans as one of the best romance anime movies of all time.

2) Ride Your Wave

Ride Your Wave anime(image via Studio Science SARU)

Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, Ride Your Wave is one of the most beautiful yet tragic depictions of grief in the world of animated storytelling. Released in 2019, this movie involves a touching narrative about love, loss, and the resilience to overcome life's challenges.

The story revolves around Hinako Mukaimizu, a girl with a deep love for surfing. She soon fell in love and began dating Minato Hinageshi, a kind-hearted firefighter who shares the same love for the sea as her. However, their happiness is short-lived after Minato meets his tragic and untimely end while rescuing someone at sea.

Amidst her sorrow, Hinako soon discovers that whenever she sings a song that they once used to sing together, Minato appears in front of her in the form of water. This allows Hinako to spend precious moments with her beloved, albeit in a temporary way. Despite its tragic premise, it is highly regarded as one of the best romance anime movies of all time.

3) Garden of Words

Garden of Words(image via Studio CoMix Wave Films)

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, Garden of Words is a visually captivating movie that is considered one of the best romance anime movies of all time.

It showcases the story of a high school boy named Takao Akizuki, who aspires to become a shoemaker one day, and Yukari Yukino, a mysterious older woman. The two happen to meet in a beautiful garden on rainy mornings. Their meetings eventually develop into a special bond between the two as they confide in each other, sharing their individual struggles and aspirations.

4) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time(image via Studio Madhouse)

Released in 2006, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a science fiction romance film that has captivated fans all over the world and is highly regarded as one of the best romance anime movies of all time.

It follows the story of Makoto Konno, a high school girl who discovers that she has the ability to leap through time. As most high schoolers would, she initially uses her newfound ability for trivial and personal reasons. However, she soon realizes that her actions have negatively impacted the lives of others. With the help of her friends Chiaki and Kousuke, Makoto navigates the challenges of time manipulation while exploring the depths of friendship, love, and personal responsibility.

5) Whisper of the Heart

Whisper of the Heart(image via Studio Ghibli)

Released in 1995, Whisper of the Heart is an enchanting romance film that tells a heartfelt and resonant story of self-discovery, dreams, and the pursuit of passion.

It revolves around a chance encounter between Shizuku Tsukishima, a bookish junior high school student, and Seiji Amasava, a talented and ambitious violin maker. Inspired by Seiji's passion and dedication to his craft, Shizuku becomes determined to find her own purpose in life. The movie beautifully captures the emotional rollercoaster of adolescence and the blossoming of love at a young age, making it one of the best romance anime movies of all time.

6) 5 Centimeters Per Second

5 Centimeters per second(image via Studio CoMix Wave Films)

Another visual spectacle directed by Makoto Shinkai, 5 Centimeters Per Second beautifully explores the themes of unrequited love, distance, and the passage of time. It is considered to be one of the best romance anime movies, despite not receiving enough praise as compared to Shinkai's other films.

It follows the story of two childhood friends, Takaki Toono and Kanae Sumida, who are separated by distance. This movie perfectly captures the complexities of relationships and the emotional impact of separation as it illustrates the gradual drifting apart of two souls despite their deep emotional connection and has garnered worldwide praise for showing the bittersweet reality of love and loss.

7) A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice(image via Kyoto Animation)

While talking about the best romance anime movies of all time, the name of A Silent Voice comes to mind. It is an emotional drama directed by Naoko Yamada that delves into the themes of redemption, forgiveness, empathy, and disability.

The story follows Shoya Ishida, a young man who is haunted by his past of bullying his deaf classmate, Shoko Nishimiya, in his elementary school days. When Shoko's mother confronts the school about her daughter's relentless bullying, Shoya is made out to be the main instigator. As a result, he becomes an outcast in school, experiencing bullying and isolation himself. Years later, plagued by guilt and seeking redemption, Shoya tries to reach out to Shoko in order to make amends for his past mistakes.

8) I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas(image via Studio VOLN)

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas is an extremely touching and emotional film that depicts the themes of friendship, love, and the fragility of life. It is highly regarded by fans as one of, if not the best, romance anime movies in the world of animated storytelling.

The story focuses on the unexpected bond between Haruki Shiga, a reserved high school student, and Sakura Yamauchi, an outgoing girl who is suffering from a terminal pancreatic illness and has limited time to live. Sakura met Haruki in a chance encounter and decided to befriend him. She loved the fact that he didn't pity her condition like others or act sad around her.

Sakura decides to spend the rest of her days with Haruki. They eventually form a special bond as they spend more and more time together, creating lasting memories and opening up to each other. The movie perfectly portrays the struggles of dealing with a terminal illness and the value of treasuring every moment with your loved ones, which cements its position as one of the best romance anime movies of all time.

9) Weathering With You

Weathering With You anime(image via CoMix Wave Films)

Weathering With You is another one of Makoto Shinkai's visual masterpieces, which was released in 2019 and is undoubtedly one of the best romance anime movies. It follows the story of Hodaka Morishima, a high school runaway who moves to Tokyo, hoping for a fresh start. There, he happens to encounter Hina Amano, a girl with a mysterious ability to control the weather who was bringing sunshine to the rainy city.

As they eventually develop a special bond, Hodaka and Hina embark on a journey to use her unique ability to bring sunshine to people's lives and help those in need. However, they soon discover the consequences of manipulating nature, as they face some unforseen and perilous circumstances that lead to grave consequences for them.

10) Your Name

Your Name(image via CoMax Wave Films)

Hailed as Makoto Shinkai's masterpiece, Your Name (also known as Kimi No Na wa) is widely considered to be not only the best romance anime of all time, but also one of the best anime movies in general. It was a massive global hit and is undoubtedly one of the highest-grossing Japanese movies in the history of the box office.

The story follows two high school students, Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, who one day wake up to find that they have mysteriously swapped bodies. As they navigate each other's lives through messages, they decide to embark on a journey to meet each other, transcending time and space. The stunning animation, coupled with a blend of fantasy and romance, makes this movie one of the best romance anime movies of all time.

To conclude

The above listed films are definitely some of the best romance anime movies of all time. They continue to resonate with the audience to this day and remind them of the enduring power of love, emotional connections, and the importance of empathy.

Therefore, the best romance anime movies of all time serve as timeless testaments to the power of love, inviting the audience to cherish human relationships and leaving a lasting impact on their hearts.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.