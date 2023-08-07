Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film marks the end of an era (& it's clear)

Makoto Shinkai's latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, has garnered immense attention since its release. Shinkai is the renowned anime director behind films like Your Name and Weathering With You, which have gained immense worldwide popularity. However, his latest creation has garnered mixed reactions.
While some critics laud its stunning visuals and hopeful message, others perceive it as repetitive and lacking originality. It signals a significant shift for Shinkai as he expressed weariness with creating stories centered around the classic boy-meets-girl trope. Feedback from viewers strongly indicates that the film's plot may have felt repetitive and overly reminiscent of his previous works.
After Suzume, Makoto Shinkai says he is tired of making boy-meets-girl movies
Makoto Shinkai, a prolific Japanese animator, filmmaker, author, and manga artist, captivated audiences worldwide with his filmmaking prowess. He made his mark in the industry when his magnum opus, Voices of a Distant Star, hit the screens in 2002.
Shinkai's films are celebrated for their exquisite animation, heartfelt narratives, and thought-provoking exploration of profound themes like love, loss, and the complexity of human existence. Among his illustrious filmography are notable creations such as 5 Centimeters per Second, The Garden of Words, Your Name, Weathering with You, and Suzume.
Shinkai expressed his tiredness with creating movies centered around the classic "boy meets girl" theme. In his film, Your Name, he believed he had explored every aspect of that narrative - the anticipation of whether they'll meet or not.
He desired to venture into a more heartfelt sisterhood tale, but his producer advised him to stick with a romance aligned with his previous works. Despite Shinkai's personal weariness, his audience still held a strong affinity for this genre.
How was Suzume no Tojimari received by anime fans?
Suzume no Tojimari is an enchanting coming-of-age fantasy adventure film following the journey of Suzume Iwato, a high school girl who stumbles upon the hidden and mystical causes behind Japan's frequent earthquakes. As she unravels this secret, she finds herself embarking on a gripping race to rescue her country from an impending tectonic catastrophe.
Unlike Shinkai's previous acclaimed movies, Your Name and Weathering with You, Suzume no Tojimari delves into the profound impact of a real-life disaster: the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.
The movie has garnered mixed reactions. On the one hand, some viewers laud the film's stunning animation and its ability to evoke emotions through storytelling that delves into themes of complexities of a human being.
However, others express their discontent by criticizing its repetitive nature and how it closely resembles Shinkai's previous works like Your Name and Weathering With You. Additionally, some viewers find fault in the pacing issues and disjointed flow of the film.
Final thoughts
Suzume no Tojimari captivates viewers with its visually stunning presentation and delivers a powerful message while exploring deeper themes of hope and resilience in the face of disaster. This film marks a significant shift for Shinkai, moving away from his earlier boy-meets-girl stories.
The success of Shinkai's earlier films doesn't guarantee the same level of success for this movie. However, this latest film indicates Shinkai's growth as a filmmaker. He has moved beyond creating predictable boy-meets-girl stories. Now, he strives to produce more ambitious films that offer insightful commentary on our world.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.