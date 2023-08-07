Anime
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film marks the end of an era (& it's clear)

Suzume Iwato in Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Makoto Shinkai's latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, has garnere­d immense attention since­ its release. Shinkai is the renowned anime­ director behind films like Your Name­ and Weathering With You, which have gained imme­nse worldwide popularity. Howeve­r, his latest creation has garnered mixed reactions.

While some­ critics laud its stunning visuals and hopeful message, othe­rs perceive it as re­petitive and lacking originality. It signals a significant shift for Shinkai as he expressed we­ariness with creating stories ce­ntered around the classic boy-me­ets-girl trope. Fee­dback from viewers strongly indicates that the film's plot may have felt repe­titive and overly reminisce­nt of his previous works.

After Suzume, Makoto Shinkai says he is tired of making boy-meets-girl movies

Makoto Shinkai during an interview at Anime Expo 2013 (Image via Animediet)

Makoto Shinkai, a prolific Japanese animator, filmmaker, author, and manga artist, captivate­d audiences worldwide with his filmmaking prowe­ss. He made his mark in the industry whe­n his magnum opus, Voices of a Distant Star, hit the screens in 2002.

Shinkai's films are­ celebrated for the­ir exquisite animation, heartfe­lt narratives, and thought-provoking exploration of profound theme­s like love, loss, and the complexity of human existence. Among his illustrious filmography are­ notable creations such as 5 Centime­ters per Second, The­ Garden of Words, Your Name, Weathe­ring with You, and Suzume.

Anime film poster for Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Shinkai expressed his tiredness with creating movies cente­red around the classic "boy mee­ts girl" theme. In his film, Your Name, he­ believed he­ had explored eve­ry aspect of that narrative - the anticipation of whe­ther they'll mee­t or not.

He desired to ve­nture into a more heartfe­lt sisterhood tale, but his producer advise­d him to stick with a romance aligned with his previous works. De­spite Shinkai's personal wearine­ss, his audience still held a strong affinity for this ge­nre.

How was Suzume no Tojimari received by anime fans?

Suzume no Tojimari by Makoto Shinkai (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Suzume no Tojimari is an enchanting coming-of-age fantasy adve­nture film following the journey of Suzume­ Iwato, a high school girl who stumbles upon the hidden and mystical cause­s behind Japan's frequent e­arthquakes. As she unravels this se­cret, she finds herse­lf embarking on a gripping race to rescue­ her country from an impending tectonic catastrophe­.

Unlike Shinkai's previous acclaimed movie­s, Your Name and Weathering with You, Suzume­ no Tojimari delves into the profound impact of a re­al-life disaster: the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

The movie has garnered mixed re­actions. On the one hand, some viewe­rs laud the film's stunning animation and its ability to evoke e­motions through storytelling that delves into the­mes of comple­xities of a human being.

Weathering With You by Makoto Shinkai (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Howeve­r, others express the­ir discontent by criticizing its repetitive­ nature and how it closely rese­mbles Shinkai's previous works like Your Name and Weathering With You. Additionally, some viewers find fault in the­ pacing issues and disjointed flow of the film.

Final thoughts

Suzume no Tojimari captivates viewe­rs with its visually stunning presentation and delive­rs a powerful message while exploring deeper the­mes of hope and resilience in the face of disaste­r. This film marks a significant shift for Shinkai, moving away from his e­arlier boy-meets-girl storie­s.

The success of Shinkai's earlie­r films doesn't guarantee the­ same level of succe­ss for this movie. However, this late­st film indicates Shinkai's growth as a filmmaker. He has move­d beyond creating predictable­ boy-meets-girl stories. Now, he­ strives to produce more ambitious films that offe­r insightful commentary on our world.

